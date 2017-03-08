Plans for new landing system

A simple diagram showing how an ILS system transmits to an aircraft. 17030334

A new instrument landing system (ILS) is set to be installed at Rarotonga International Airport before the end of this year.

The ILS is a navigation system that guides an aircraft on its final approach to the runway. The high-tech equipment ensures that an aircraft is lined up on the centre of the runway and guides it down on a slope that will ultimately lead to the landing point on the runway.

The existing ILS at Rarotonga International Airport has been in place since 1986 and Airport Authority Cook Islands chief executive officer Joe Ngamata says it is outdated and difficult to source parts for.

The cost for this project estimated to cost between $3.2 million and $4 million.

“Though we won’t know the exact cost until after the tender process is completed,” says Ngamata.

Plans for an upgraded ILS system follow hot on the heels of the installation of automated parking control systems at the Rarotonga International Airport