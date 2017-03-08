Ponia at Solomons meeting of forum

MMR communications officer Helen Greig said Ponia was accompanying Deputy-Speaker Mona Ioane.

The meeting began yesterday and ends today at the Fisheries Forum Agency headquarters.

Greig says Ponia will then attend the Pacific Community (SPC) Heads of Fisheries meeting from March 13 -17 March in Noumea, New Caledonia.

He will also attend a meeting of the parties to the Tokelau Agreement, on March 18, in Noumea.

According to SPC; mapping the future of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture management will be a priority for Pacific fisheries leaders when they gather in Noumea.

The biannual Heads of Fisheries meeting, scheduled for March 14-17 at SPC headquarters, will involve fisheries officials from up to 22 Pacific Island countries and territories.

In addition fisheries and aquaculture experts from regional and global research and development agencies will attend.

SPC’s Fisheries, Aquaculture and Marine Ecosystems Division has the job of providing scientific advice and technical assistance to the 22 member countries and territories to help make decisions on the management and development of their aquatic resources, and build the capacity needed to implement decisions.

SPC FAME division director Moses Amos said the Heads of Fisheries meeting played a strategic role in providing guidance to the Pacific Community’s Coastal and Oceanic Fisheries programmes.

Amos said it determines priorities and work plans, and how Pacific countries can best use their expertise to effectively assist the region.

“It also gives us an opportunity to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges for the Pacific region across a range of issues including economics in both coastal and oceanic fisheries, future data needs and directions, and upcoming fisheries initiatives that SPC will undertake with respective governments and partner agencies.

Also high on the agenda at the four-day meeting with be the implementation of: “A new song for coastal fisheries – pathways to change: the Noumea strategy,” to achieve sustainable inshore fisheries, underpinned by community-based approaches that provide food security, long-term economic, social and ecological benefits to Pacific Islands communities.

The new song initiative was developed in 2015 by more than 100 participants representing fisheries and environment departments across the region.

- Losirene Lacanivalu/ Release