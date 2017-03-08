Women focus on leadership roles

The participants of the three-day Practice Parliament for Women of the Cook Islands workshop attended by women from Rarotonga and Pa Enua. 17030701

Speaker of the Parliament Niki Rattle is hoping the three-day Practice Parliament for Women of the Cook Islands workshop in Rarotonga will help draw women into politics and other leadership roles.

The workshop at the Assemblies of God Church building in Takuvaine started on Monday.

It is being held in celebration of the International Women’s Day which will be marked today.

Rattle said the workshop was reflected on this year’s International Women’s Day theme which is “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030.”

“The thinking is that there are women sitting out in the community who would like to come forward but don’t actually have an avenue where they can come forward and present themselves,” Rattle said.

“There are about 70 women here and there is definitely an appetite out there to come and get involved in parliament or other area of leadership.”

The workshop, which involves women from all walks of life, was officially opened on Monday morning by Rattle followed by a keynote address from New Zealand High Commissioner to the Cook Islands Peter Marshall. Prime Minister Henry Puna was also present at the opening day event.

Marshall spoke about his 44 years’ experience in the public service environment, encouraging the women not to lose hope in pursuit of leadership roles.

“You can do whatever you want to do, it’s up to you. Pitch yourself forward and be noticed,” he said.

“The important point is the idea of having 50-50 mix between the males and females in leadership in corporate or whatever environment makes absolute sense in context of profitability in corporate environment and the overall success of an organisation.”

Rattle said the workshop, which will discuss a number of key governance and social issues, was aimed at helping the participants elevate in the leadership roles.

The workshop will end today with a practice parliament session. “I have a great belief that in parliament a 50-50 debate of women and men brings the balance because women are managing the household every day and they’re looking after the budget of the house, looking after the children and their education and health,” Rattle said.

“Infrastructure is very important to women so who better to talk about these issues than women themselves because that’s what they do every day. I hope this (workshop) is an avenue of encouraging women to come out and say what they want to say.”