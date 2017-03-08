New jet boosts ability to save people in a medical emergency

People suffering a medical emergency in the outer Cook Islands are soon to have an added level of security when Air Rarotonga’s new jet takes off.

The Cessna Citation II arrived on Rarotonga last week and is currently awaiting final sign-off from the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.

Air Rarotonga’s managing director Ewan Smith says: “We still have more formalities to complete their induction for our airline operators’ certificate. There’s some crew training to complete and proving flights under NZ Civil Aviation inspectors.

“The current plan is they will come up here the week after next. Before they finally sign it off they’ll observe our crew’s training and our operating procedures.” Smith says after that Air Rarotonga will do some proving flights to Niue and Tahiti and the inspectors will observe those.

“It really is going to change the outcome for people in medical emergencies up north.

“We had an emergency in Pukapuka last week and because it was relatively late in the day we couldn’t leave till early the next morning because they have no night-landing facilities up there.

“Where if we had this aircraft – had it been ready by then – we could have gone up and back because we can do it in half the time.

“It adds a layer of security for people in that situation.”

He says the airline is going to work with the hospital to roll out a much improved medivac capability for local retrievals and then develop the capability to take people to Auckland as well.

“It takes about 30 minutes to transform the plane from corporate aircraft to air ambulance.”

To do this the airline will take out two seats of right-hand side of the plane. “There’s a loading dock and the base unit that goes in there with the equipment.

“We have to sort out how the medical team is comprised, because you do need a properly qualified medical team to do transfers like that.

“Up to now we’ve just provided the platform – the Bandeirante – for island retrievals but this will up the game.”

An emergency flight to Auckland in the Citation II – which cruises at about 370 knots (760km/h) - would take about 5.5 hours. While the medivac service is an important one, on the commercial side the new aircraft will allow Air Rarotonga to go into the previously unchartered territory of jet charters.

“We are setting up a corporate jet charter service for the northern group and the Pacific region. It will be out to Tahiti, Samoa, Tonga and Niue.

That will be our principal area of operation.”

The jet has a range of 1300 nautical miles, about 2000km, and Smith says: “It is an ideal aircraft to operate over the distances between here and Tahiti, here and Samoa and here and Niue, which we’ll do in under two hours.

“We can carry a full load and get to those places in an hour and 45 minutes.”

The Citation II carries seven passengers and a crew of two, but has no hostess. Instead, the plane has a small galley.

In order to cope with unsealed runways on some of the islands the Citation II has a factory-modified nose-wheel that spins the wheel up and prevents tyre damage on the unpaved runways of the northern group. Pricing for chartering the jet has still to be finalised, but Smith expects it to be around $4500 an hour plus local taxes, handling fees and airport charges.

He says they have already had the first booking from someone in Los Angeles who wants to fly from Aitutaki to Tahiti.

“I’ve dreamed about it for a long time, but this particular deal took us 14 months to put together.

“All up, with additional fittings, it has cost us just under $2 million.

“It’s an older aircraft but has been kept in very good condition. In terms of the overall investment it’s not that bad for what we have got.

“For us it’s the ability to go and explore a market we have never been in before - corporate business and regional charters.”

Smith says potential clients are regional organisations, Non-Government Organisations and governments.

“We’ve already had interest from NZ Rescue Patrol Centre for evacuations for them out of here or Samoa, or Niue.

“You don’t know until you’ve actually got it available. Which is the exciting part about this ... it is an entirely new business for us and we are going to see what is there.”

And the Air Rarotonga fleet will also get a boost when the refit of its Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante is complete.

The Bandeirante has had a complete overhaul over the past six weeks.

The work required the aircraft to be totally dismantled for in-depth major inspections and some scheduled replacement of components, which include wing and tail attachments. The plane also had a full repaint and, according to Smith, it’s about ready to re-enter service.

“We do this type of overhaul about once every six years.”

The Bandeirante has been used as an air ambulance on the shorter runways of the southern group and – at the moment - it goes up north but, in the future, Smith says: “We will use the jet because it is a lot faster.“