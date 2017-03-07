Cemetery clean-up falls to the few

As the day for the dedication of the new archway for the RSA Cemetery at Nikao gets closer, a small band of determined volunteers is continuing to sacrifice their spare time to make a difference.

That section of the cemetery where 16 graves of World War I veterans lie is overgrown and desperately in need of a major clean-up.

It covers more than a quarter of an acre and in the words of RSA president Henry Wichman: “I’ve got three weeks to clean up the whole area.

“It will be very tough.

“At the moment there are about five of us …”

Wichman says: “We are going to come in here tomorrow and get rid of a big pile of rubbish that’s over there.

“What we are trying to do is to get the debris that people have piled up all over the place and get that out of here.

“Then we are going to be back on Saturday to do a grass cut and trim it all back down.

“It is a big job and we need public help.”

He and his team are going to be in from 8am through till noon tomorrow and he hopes any extra volunteers will not mind being told “how to do it and where to do it”.

“We need a concerted effort to make sure this is right for the Dedication of the Arch on March 23 and then ANZAC Day on April 25.”

The RSA president says the number of Cook Islands soldiers from the WWI contingent buried at the cemetery is probably the largest number in any one place.

And that, for Paula Paniani, the acting manager of the National Archives, is why she and her colleagues at the Nikao Cemetery Restoration Project also devote their spare time to helping to beautify the place.

Not only do they weed and cut the grass, but Paniani also restores headstones.

And the project’s volunteer researchers are also collecting information on the men buried there.

They have been working at the cemetery since June of last year.

Recently Paniani discovered a new grave – the 16th – but it did not have a headstone.

The “CSI Raro” team is also trying to identify one headstone– a half one – where the only clue is “Aged 50.”

They believe it could belong to returned WWI Anzac Porini Arapai (also known as Polinahe Alapai), service number 60647. He was born on Manihiki and his father was born in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Paniani says: “What’s our aim?

“It is to restore the place and to capture whatever information we can get and store it here in the archives.

“I believe no one else has that information out there.”

She adds: “I thought ‘hey there is history inside here’ and so I volunteered to be part of the project team.”

“We have a small group and also volunteers - like St Joseph’s Boy Scouts and BSP staff.”