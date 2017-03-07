Vaka prizegiving today

Members of the Vaka Pride committee pictured during judging last year. 17030608

The prize giving for the Vaka Pride competition will be held today at the AOG Church in Takuvaine at 1pm in collaboration with the Practice Parliament for Women of the Cook Islands workshop.

After a brief postponement due to bad weather, the Vaka Pride judging started on Wednesday last week.

The judging was attended by the Vaka Pride committee members comprising of representatives from the Cook Islands Police department, Ministry of Internal Affairs, National Environment service, Cook Islands National Council of Women, Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Cultural Development.

In a statement, Cook Islands Tourism Corporation said Vaka Pride was formed in an effort to address issues affecting tourism such as keeping Rarotonga clean, monitoring of the dog situation, crime levels and other community issues.

“The committee circled the entire island visiting recently-cleaned areas, historical sites such as marae, community clinics and vegetable and flower gardens,” the statement said.

“Although the island had experienced some heavy rain that morning (at the start of judging), the recent hard work by the communities in certain areas was still evident, contributing to bonus points for these villages in Te Akono I te Ao Rangi judging category.”

A recently-added category to the Peu Maori judging was for historical sites such as marae.

The Vaka Pride committee visited a number of marae around the island and were also privileged to be led onto Arai-Te-Tonga Marae by Potikitaua Mataiapo, who explained its history and significance.

The other addition to the Peu Maori judging category was village community clinics.

“For this round of the competition, Takuvaine town was the only clinic that entered with a representative available to show the committee around.

“Meitaki ma’ata to all of the village representatives and the community groups who cleaned their villages for the Vaka Pride competition.”

