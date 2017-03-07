Newest OPM recruit has policy background

Charlene Hoff works in the central policy and planning offi ce at the Offi ce of the Prime Minister. 17030314

Charlene Hoff has joined the Office of the Prime Minister, working in the policy division. Here she talks about why she joined the team and what she hopes to achieve while working here.

What was your motivation for working in Policy?

I think I really got a grasp on how policy works, when I had to undergo the development of the current youth policy. Whilst going through the development, (I found) although it is a challenging job, I actually enjoyed it. So working on just the youth policy was a stepping stone for me and opened my eyes to the need for good quality policy and for that to have a youth voice attached to it.

Why the change from INTAFF?

I saw an opportunity come up and thought why not. I’ve been with INTAFF for five years working in the youth division first as a youth officer, and then moving up into the acting youth director’s role, so pretty much taking on greater leadership roles. I think with the experience I have gained at INTAFF, it has helped me get to where I am today. They showed me the value of Policy so I wanted to get more into the hub of where Policy is driven.

What are you hoping to achieve?

Well I’ve been with the central policy and planning office for a week now so just trying to set out my work plan and what I can achieve before end of the financial year as per the business plan. So that gives me about four months to find my feet and see where I can make a difference.

What are your long term goals?

Initially, achieving my performance goals and assessment targets, but long term to be able to write policy that really meets the needs of the quality of life for people here and to ensure that policy and practice sit close together.

Any short-term goals?

For now, it’s just getting myself sorted in my area and coming up with a routine for (things such as) research applications and processes. I have a great team to work with and senior policy and planning advisor Mii Nimerota has really helped me in the last few days with the transition. It’s an all-girls team at the moment in Policy and I’m really enjoying how welcoming everyone has been to me. Its already feeling like a great place to work.

What is your role in Policy?

I’m employed as the policy and research officer in the central policy and planning office and my role is to support the promotion, monitoring, and reporting of the NSDP indicators and goals. To look also at getting the message of those goals and progress to the public through initiatives outlined in the NSDP communications strategy, and ensure that the public are aware of how policy affects their daily lives. In this respect, dialogue and consultation are really important.

Part of this role is to ensure public policies and national research is registered, monitored and published/disseminated widely. Proactively promote the National Research Agenda, and ensuring research is aligned to national priorities according to the research policy framework.

I’m also tasked with providing administrative and secretariat support to the National Sustainable Development Commission and Research Committee. That in a nutshell is as much to do with the dialogue I was talking about before with our communities.

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

To be honest, I haven’t really thought that far ahead but in my career I hope to get into a more senior role.

Creating opportunities for our up and coming young Cook Islanders is very much a part of the Governments strategy to enable and make room for those coming through and provide a stable platform for them to grow and learn the nuances of governance wherever that may be. To be able to pass the baton on to talented young Cook Islanders like Charlene Hoff ensures that we will be in good hands.

