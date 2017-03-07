Women’s parliament celebrates global day

Member of Parliament for Titikaveka, Selina Napa (centre), is supporting the drive for women to take up governing roles, PHOTO: CINCW. 17030501

Cook Islands parliamentary services and the National Council of Women together with the Gender Division of Ministry of Internal Affairs, will host a ‘women’s parliament’ session to support the celebrations.

The day will begin with a celebratory breakfast at the Islander Hotel where MP Ngamau Munokoa will address the gathering as the National Council of Women’s keynote speaker.

Participants are expected to take their seats in parliament after 9am to begin debating a suite of legislation relating to a code of conduct and employment and labour relations.

The IWD theme for 2017 relates to “the changing world of women’s work” and Internal Affairs is keen to have the women’s practice parliament engage in discussions on the Employment Relations Act. The ministry also wants discussions to cover issues women believe may not have been aired in relation to women in the workforce, working women and paid childcare services, harassment in the workforce, and the pay gap disparity.

For the last two days, parliamentary services, supported by the UNDP, has been helping the women understand parliament procedures and the Standing Order system so that their session tomorrow will be a fruitful one in terms of making representations to the House, and ensuring that they use their three minute talking time wisely.

UN Parliamentary Development Expert Lotte Geunis has been impressed with the enthusiasm of the selected women participants.

The Speaker Nikki Rattle assisted by CINCW Patron Rongomatane Ariki, will preside over the “sitting” and Bluesky Cook Islands with CITV support will stream some of the proceedings on television and on the radio so that the Pa Enua women are able to join in the day.

Women’s organisations throughout the Cook Islands have sent in nominations of women contemplating entering politics to represent them at the women’s parliament tomorrow.

- Release