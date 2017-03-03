Brown pleased with roadworks progress

A grader spreads metal as work gets underway on upgrading the road network. 17030225

Finance minister Mark Brown is pleased work has begun on upgrading the road network from Takuvaine to Avatiu.

A bulldozer, grader and roller began work this week on Taputapuatea Rd by the Empire cinema.

Browns says all local motorists and tourists will benefit from the project.

“The road next to Empire is an often used detour road when the main road is closed for official events.

“Takuvaine Valley Rd is used every day by tourists driving up to the valley and by local residents who number in the hundreds up the two roads of Takuvaine and Tauae. “

The project is a joint operation between Infrastructure Cook Islands and Triad Petroleum to improve the 4.6 kilometres of existing roads in the area.

Brown says: “The roads will be hot-mix asphalt which is more expensive than chip seal, but has a much longer life span making it the more economic and cheaper option over the long run. “

The government has earmarked $2 million for roading on Rarotonga in this year’s Budget, with another $2 million each year for the next three years.