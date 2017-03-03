Ministry helps rescue storm-hit trees

In the wake of recent storms, Ministry of Agriculture Extension Officer, Brian Tairea has been called out to attend to damage on a number of trees around Rarotonga

The bad weather was produced by Cyclone Bart, which died out shortly after warnings were issued about its approach on February 20. However, the cyclone produced bad weather for several days, causing minor environmental and agricultural crop damage. Tairea has since responded to a number of calls from residents wanting help to revive their fruit trees.

“I have been going around the island - mostly the western side, and I have been pruning back and replanting any trees that have needed help.”

The ministry last year set up a team to help recover trees after storms during the cyclone season.

“The trees that we recovered (then) have recuperated well. We monitor each tree after it has been rehabilitated. Often if a root has been severely damaged the corresponding branches will end up dying off. We tend to prune these back as not to cause any more damage to surrounding trees.”

Tairea said though he was a “one-man band”, he would try to help anyone who needed assistance with their trees.

“Until I can attend to each job please keep the roots of your tree moist, especially in this hot weather. Keep them soaking until I can get there and give them some TLC.”

The Cook Islands Ministry of Agriculture is responsible for agricultural development, legislation and sustainability in the Cook Islands.

The rehabilitation of storm-damaged crops is government funded.