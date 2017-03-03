It’s a win for Nicholas!

The Moana Nui pictured during its arrival in Avatiu Harbour in November last year. The vessel is now stranded on the reef at Nassau. 17012610

The Cook Islands High Court has dismissed an Opposition attempt to declare vacant Albert Nicholas’ Parliamentary seat, saying the move could never have succeeded on the facts.

The court also backed the actions of the Clerk of Parliament John Tangi during the controversial “Mad Monday” incident in which Opposition members tried to hold a Parliamentary meeting without government members present.

Chief Justice Hugh Williams, and Justices Grice and Keane yesterday released their findings on those two matters, the Nicholas’ decision being a key to the future of the government of Henry Puna.

Had Nicholas’ seat been declared vacant then a byelection could have tipped the political balance in favour of the Opposition in the 24-seat Parliament. At the moment the government has 12 MPs and the Opposition 12.

The Opposition took legal action against Nicholas, a former Democrat MP, after he seconded a government motion on June 10 that the Appropriation Bill be read a second time.

They said that he had failed, on a vote on an issue of confidence, to support the party to which he was affiliated when he was elected and tried to invoke Part 9A of the Electoral Act 1994 to have Nicholas’ seat rendered vacant.

The High Court found that Nicholas could not be said to have voted contrary to the majority of the Democratic Party on the issue “since seconding a motion is merely a procedural device which enables a debate to ensue and a vote to be taken; it is not the vote itself”.

“Mr Nicholas’ seconding of the minister’s motion was therefore routine, unremarkable and should have been seen, in the circumstances, as inconsequential,” the Justices said.

The High Court said one of the facets of the legal action was whether the Clerk acted unlawfully in denying Opposition members access to Parliament buildings on Tuesday June 21, 2016.

The second and more significant facet of the case concerns whether, when Parliament next convened formally on September 12-13, there was a sufficient quorum, and legislation was validly passed.

That revolves around the fact that the Opposition members boycotted Parliament by electing to remain away, and the Government members present could only have constituted a quorum (12 members excluding the Speaker) with the help of one former Opposition member, Mr Albert Nicholas.

They said: “We conclude, firstly, that the Clerk was right, when he received the Sunday evening letter, to be concerned that the Opposition Members proposed to act the following day inconsistently with the Constitution. Parliament then stood adjourned, if not sine die, then at least until 22 August.

“Secondly, we conclude the Clerk was right, after taking advice on the Monday morning, to adhere to that position when the Opposition members met in the Chamber that afternoon.

“It did not constitute a duly convened meeting of Parliament and the fact that they had sufficient numbers to constitute a quorum if Parliament had been duly convened, did not validate their meeting. Their motions were inconsistent with the Constitution and devoid of effect.

“Thirdly, we conclude, on the Tuesday the Clerk exceeded his office and powers when he denied them access to Parliament building. But the only rights of access they were entitled to assert were to their office and to the library, which they did not wish to exercise or only incidentally. They wanted access to the Chamber, to resume where they had left off the day before, to which they had no right under the Constitution. In denying them that, the Clerk denied them nothing.

“Fourthly, we conclude, while the Clerk did exceed his office and powers on the Tuesday the actions of the Opposition members do not deserve any declaration that, to that extent, he acted unlawfully. He acted in good faith and explicably. Nor in the singular circumstances of this case do we consider that such a declaration would serve any useful legal purpose.”

The Justices found that: “The result of those findings is that, apart from the conclusion in (the above paragraphs) as to the Clerk’s actions, this part of the case is dismissed.”