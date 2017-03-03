Comments misdirected says MMR

The Ministry of Marine Resources (MMR) believes comments made regarding the cause of the grounding of inter-island cargo vessel Moana Nui have been misdirected at ropes belonging to foreign fishing vessels.

According to MMR, the ropes tangled around the Moana Nui’s propeller, which shipping company owner Tapi Taio attributed to foreign fishing vessels, were allegedly ropes from his own vessel.

MMR’s Nassau fisheries officer was on board the vessel and reported first-hand his version of events when it became stranded on Nassau’s reef, a ministry spokesperson says.

The cause of the vessel’s stranding last month has yet to be determined by the Ministry of Transport.

MMR says that on the day Moana Nui grounded, Taio Shipping requested the ministry’s assistance to tow the vessel off the reef. The stranding was recorded on MMR’s Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) using the ship’s Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal.

“That weekend, MMR staff worked on locating a vessel that was able to assist. MMR made contact with a US purse seiner fishing 70 nautical miles away heading in the opposite direction of the stranded ship,” the ministry spokesperson said.

“This fishing vessel immediately turned around to help without hesitation. It came within eyesight of the vessel before being informed by Taio Shipping that it was not salvageable and to disengage.

MMR secretary, Ben Ponia says there was no acknowledgement for the effort or cost that was involved in this operation.

He says it is unfair of Taio to indiscriminately assign blame to foreign fishing vessels and attribute marine debris to these vessels fishing in Cook Island waters when it is well-known that this type of waste can travel great distances across the ocean.

“These vessels are in fact often the first responders in times of emergency as was the case of the US purse seiner.

“The fishing vessels that operate in our remote northern Cook Island waters have often gone above the call of duty to assist.”

In March 2014 a Chinese-flagged fishing vessel was responsible for rescuing and towing to landfall Taio Shipping’s Lady Moana which was drifting 100kms west of Penrhyn.

MMR says this vessel was guided to the drifting Lady Moana by ministry and fishing company staff using the vessel monitoring system in darkness – a difficult and dangerous operation itself.

Foreign fishing vessels have also been responsible for delivering urgently-required diesel fuel for the outer islands power stations when Taio Shipping’s vessels have been unable to deliver on time.

MMR believes that rather than vent publically and blame foreign fishing vessels, the more reasonable approach would be to wait for the official word from the Ministry of Transport as to the causes of the vessel’s grounding.

- MMR