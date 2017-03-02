New head for youth council

She is Sieni Tiraa who was appointed by the council earlier this month.

Tiraa takes on the position following a meeting in which Naomi Manavaikai stepped down from her position as president.

Manavaikai told the council she had found the role rewarding but rather demanding, and was happy to step down and allow another member to lead the team.

She will continue to support the work of the council as a committee member.

The council said in a statement that Tiraa would bring enthusiasm and liveliness to the work of the council, and was happy to take on the workload.

Other positions that became vacant at the council meeting included treasurer and secretary. The role of treasurer, vacated by Papamama Pokino, has now been taken up by Nukutau Pokura.

The position of secretary, was vacated by Tiraa after being elected president, was taken up by Piakura Passfield.

Daniel Fisher has rejoined the council and Roimata Wilson resumes her role, both as committee members.

The council says it has a strong team with many passionate members wanting to ensure the best for young Cook Islanders, in partnership with government and non-government stakeholders.

The council members are: Sieni Tiraa (president), Tereapii Tumutoa (vice-president), Liam Kokaua (vice-president), Nukutau Pokura (treasurer/public relations), Piakura Passfield (secretary), committee members: Rima Moekaa, Naomi Manavaikai, Daniel Fisher and Roimata Wilson.

Any young people in the community who are interested in becoming a member of the council, should contact Sieni Tiraa on 81-423. Alternatively, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or send a message via Facebook.

- SO/Release