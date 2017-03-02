Promoted to top job

Paula Manarangi is the new manager for Maritime Cook Islands in Europe. 17022427

The first Cook Islander to graduate with masters in maritime law was appointed alongside Marilena Andrenacci, now the fleet manager of the international ship registry based in Italy.

In a statement, MCI said Manarangi, who joined the organisation in 2008, is responsible for the oversight of the Turkish and Italian fleet and ensuring the support of other MCI deputy registrars within the European region and time zone.

She is also responsible in ensuring the quality standards of services provided by MCI are of acceptable standards.

Manarangi holds a Bachelor of Law degree, as well as a Masters in Maritime Law (with distinction) from the International Maritime Law Institute in Malta.

Andrenacci, who is an experienced project manager, will specialise in the implementation of government policy and stakeholder management often in an international and multilingual setting in her new role.

Before her appointment at MCI, she was involved in the strategic management of one of the European Commission’s policy programmes in a partner country (Switzerland), and the coordination of conferences and events during 2015’s Milan World Fair for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and UK Trade and Investment.

-Rashneel Kumar/MarineLink