New policy guides provision of safe water supplies

The launch of the National Water Policy coincides with news from Infrastructure Cook Islands of plans for a water project in a stream near Tamarua Village on Mangaia.

Policies have been drafted for drinking-water management and supply in previous years, but an integrated multi-sectoral approach to the country’s sustainable water needs and management was still needed.

The policy was first initiated in June 2014 with the establishment of a multi-agency Water Sector Group and since then has been widely consulted with the various stakeholders and the general public.

In a statement, the group said the policy aimed to establish objectives and to communicate desired outcomes that will guide planning and implement actions across the Cook Islands to ensure that all national water resources are protected from contamination sources and are managed in an integrated, equitable and sustainable way.

It would also ensure everyone had access to safe drinking water and that all public health risks associated with unsafe drinking water were identified and managed according to local circumstances and in a timely manner.

The policy integrates aspects of the sanitation and Integrated Water Resources Management policies, including policies for water resources management, infrastructure, water supply and drinking-water safety planning.

This policy provides government with a comprehensive and consistent framework for managing water resources in a coordinated manner across all agencies and organisations that are or have a responsibility for managing, supplying or monitoring water.

The intent is that, through the implementation of this policy, our current and future generations will benefit from the protection and sustainable management of water resources.

The Ministry of Health and the Water Sector group thank all stakeholders, the general public and WHO for their help in making this document a reality.

Copies of the Cook Island National Water Policy 2016 can be accessed on the Cook Islands Ministry of Health website www.health.gov.ck, or at the Cook Islands National Library or by calling the Ministry of Health on 29664.

