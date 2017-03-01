Insurance firms were wary of Cook Islands ships

Barbara Dreaver, former CI News reporter and now Pacifi c correspondent for New Zealand’s TV1. 17022829

A story which appeared in CI News back in 1991 offers an intriguing glimpse into some of the difficulties Cook Islands shipping ventures faced at a time when sinkings were relatively common.

The story, which came to light during a search for information on inter-island shipping, was written by Barbara Dreaver, now Pacific correspondent for TV1 in New Zealand.

Accompanied by a photo of the “ill-fated” MV Intrepid pictured at Avatiu Wharf in 1990, the story noted that the inter-island vessel had sunk in November 1990 due to rough weather, overloading and “human error”.

Dreaver reported that overseas insurance companies had become reluctant to insure Cook Islands registered ships because of two recent sinkings.

“Two Cook Islands registered ships the MV Polynesian Link and MV Celtic Kiwi recently sank within weeks of each other,” she wrote.

“Out of 20 Cook Islands registered ships, five have so far sunk.”

Dreaver said this record had not impressed overseas insurance agencies.

“Mike Mitchell, solicitor for MV Marthalina owners Apex Maritime, recently told a Chamber of Commerce meeting that insurance agencies were reluctant to insure the Marthalina because she is a Cook Islands-registered ship.

“The director of Maritime, Joe Caffery, said insurance agencies were not being fair, accusing the Cook Islands.

“’All ships which are registered here must fall within international classification safety standards and also meet international conventions’, he said.”

Dreaver said ships had to fall within one of six society’s standards; the American Bureau of Shipping, Bureau Veritas (France), Det Norske Veritas (Norway), Germanischer Lloyd (Germany), Lloyd’s Register of Shipping (Britain) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (Japan).

“Each society has agents which inspect the ship and certify it.

“Mr Caffery said TLT don’t inspect the ships here if the certification from the agents is current.

“‘If the certification is current, it’s evidence that safety standards are being maintained’,” he said.

“However TLT do check the validity of the certification, he said.”

Dreaver said Cook Islands ships were obliged to maintain standards for several conventions including the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea and Tonnage Measurements Convention.

“Mr Caffery said the Cook Islands maintain high safety standards and the insurance companies do not have a case.”

- Barbara Dreaver