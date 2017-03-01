Womens day of prayer tomorrow

The Women’s World Day of Prayer will be celebrated at the Seventh Day Adventist church in Takuvaine, tomorrow.

Henrica Wilson, executive and president of the national arm of Women’s World Day of Prayer, has invited all women from the Cook Islands, Fijian, Filipino and other communities to join in observing the event.

This year the Filipino women’s committee organised the event and came up with the theme, “Am I being unfair to you?”

She said the theme had been chosen largely because of issues the Philippines were now facing.

“We hope to see all the women and even men coming together to join us and pray for the world, the people for peace and prosperity, it is a time we can get together and join hands,” Wilson said.

The event is held on every first Friday of March, but in order for members of the Seventh Day Adventist to be able to take part it is held here every first Thursday in March.

Wilson said it was a good time for everyone from all walks of life to reflect on the theme.

Cook Islands Catholic Church Bishop Paul Donoghue says the day is an opportunity for women to come together in prayer whatever their religion or culture.

The theme is both relevant and educative, he says.

The day, which is being observed in more than 170 countries, will begin at 6pm.