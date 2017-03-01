India fund training session for MFEM

A training session outlining India Grant Fund activities and processes has been held at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management.

The main objectives of the workshop were to promote understanding of the India Grant Fund, what it provides and its expectations in the Cook Islands.

Staff from the ministry’s Development Co-ordination Division provided training on the disbursement of the Indian grants funds process and reporting requirements from recipients of funds.

It’s the first time such a training workshop has been conducted to ensure that the disbursement is done in a fair, transparent and accountable manner.

The IGF was first announced at the 2006 Pacific Islands Forum and made available to each Pacific Island country, including the Cook Islands.

It is administered by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management and funded by the Government of India under their Grant-in Aid Programme.

A total of USD$200,000 ($277,000) is available for the Cook Islands to access.

For the 2016/17 IGF round, 16 projects were submitted by the Cook Islands government and funding was approved by the government of India.

The small grants are aimed at supporting grassroots communities ranging from registered Cook Island civil society organisations as well as from the Pa Enua and island administrations.

These projects focus on areas that support, promote and/or develop social, economic and/or cultural development and sustainability.

Development Co-ordination Division manager Lavinia Tama congratulated everyone for obtaining approval from the IGF to implement their projects.

The 16 applicants have been invited to attend a handover ceremony today at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Guests will include prime minister Henry Puna, Finance minister Mark Brown and the High Commissioner for India to the Cook Islands, Vishvas Sapkal.

The event, which starts at 10am, is the official handover of funds from the Government of India to the government of the Cook Islands.

