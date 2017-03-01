Catholics observe ‘Ash Wednesday’

The Catholic observance of the first day of Lent, Ash Wednesday will be conducted at the five Catholic Parishes on Rarotonga today.

Bishop Paul Donoghue says Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent and falls 46 days before Easter.

To prepare for the greatest feast of the Churches Year which is Easter Sunday (Resurrection of Jesus) the Church urges the faithful during the days of Lent to look closely at their relationship with God.

Bishop Donoghue says Catholic churches use this service to prepare members to better appreciate the death and resurrection of Christ through self-examination, repentance, prayer, fasting, and self-denial.

In the spirit of the Bible, Lent is a season of “sackcloth and ashes.”

Bishop Donoghue says that to strengthen worshippers’ resolve, extra prayer, fasting and penance are undertaken.

In places where there is no priest, a catechist will perform the traditional ceremony of marking a cross on worshippers’ foreheads with the ashes of blessed palm tree leaves.

Times for the distribution of ashes on Rarotonga are St Joseph’s Cathedral - 7am and 6pm, Nukutere College and St. Josephs Catholic School at the cathedral - 9am, St Mary’s Arorangi at 6pm, Sacred Heart Matavera - 7am and St Pauls Titikaveka on Thursday March 2 at 5pm.