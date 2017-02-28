A whale of a day for research team

SCREENED NOSE: When a dead whale was sighted in the ocean around 18 kilometres off Rarotonga on February 18, The Cook Islands Whale Research team, which had only recently returned to the island, immediately swung into action.

Confronted with a very smelly dead whale, most people would keep well away, but not this enthusiastic and passionate bunch of people. Head research assistant Alyssa Stoller tells the story…

The first day back on the water (since humpback whale season ended) turned into a day of adventure for the Cook Islands Whale Research team.

We were honoured to have Air New Zealand’s Cook Islands manager Marisa Newman and family on board with us.

Marisa’s daughter Gracie is the research team’s youngest member, and we were excited to finally get her on the boat to see what it is like to be a marine biologist first-hand. Although we did not encounter the resident pod of Spinner dolphins, we did see three sea turtles.

We pulled back into the harbour in the afternoon after circumnavigating the island. The Newman family exclaimed and amazed they were by the different perspective they experienced on the boat beyond the reef. The tall majestic mountains and different greens and blues of the water were breathtakingly beautiful, and imprinted on their minds. They were surprised to observe ocean water so clear, and to see the reef below the surface.

As we began to unload the boat and back the trailer into the water, we didn’t realise the adventure of the day was about to begin. We had heard from the fishermen earlier that day that there was some kind of giant blob of a dead animal, possibly a giant squid, floating five miles off Avana.

We were now alerted on the radio that the squid was off the KiiKii Motel, and was surrounded by sharks. This didn’t sound like something we could miss. After some discussion, and with the help of local fishermen (our brothers to the project), Cameron, StrikeTime, Paku, and Pupuke, we decided to head back to sea. After travelling 18 kms out from the island, we were guided to the “squid” with the amazing help of the fishermen. We would have never found it without them.

We arrived to find a large floating discolored blob. Nan took one whiff and told us it actually smelled like a dead whale.

As we approached we noticed the surface of the water around the object had oil spots on it. This was not a squid, it was a whale that was so badly decomposed, that the fibrous tissue hanging down in the water made it look like giant tentacles.

We proceeded to collect samples (while watching out for sharks), and attempted to control our gag reflexes. Nan is used to the smell, but this was everyone else’s first dead whale. Marisa was very excited to be a whale biologist, and helped us cut off pieces for samples.

After we collected samples, and captured the footage we needed, we headed back to the harbour. We travelled back in the golden light of the approaching sunset, and reflected on the incredible day we had.

However, this is only the beginning of the story.

The next morning, we began reviewing the GoPro footage taken from underneath the sinking carcass, and we stumbled upon a giant surprise. Alyssa came running into the dining room with the computer exclaiming,

“Oh my gosh what everyone thought was a long tentacle of the squid, is actually the spine of the whale!”

There were clearly at least 17 vertebra attached together hanging down. This would be a third of the spinal column. To a whale biologist this is a gift from the heavens.

That morning had consisted of Nan preserving a rare whale skull at Te Ara Cook Islands Museum of Cultural Enterprise, of which Nan is a trustee. That whale skull is from the deepest diving whale in the world and will be on display there.

It wasn’t until about 3 o’clock in the afternoon when we got a call from the fishermen saying that the carcass was starting to break apart. Suddenly the day’s itinerary took a drastic change.

With bad weather coming in, the obsessed whale biologist knew that they had no choice. It was now or never. But there was no way that we could do this alone, we needed strength and creative thinking. It didn’t take long for us to realise that having Paul Mangakahia on board would make an enormous difference in the efforts of attempting to lift a whale spine onto the boat. To our joy, Paul said yes to, “Adventure Retrieve Whale Spine”.

We headed out to sea and thanks to the help of the fishermen, we were able to locate the floating whale.

It was such a relief to see that the spine was still attached. Now it was just a matter of how we were going to get the spine into the boat. Using a fishing gaff, a machete, saw, and many, many ropes we slowly began to separate the spine from the rest of the floating carcass.

This was not an easy task, and the fact that sharks were constantly surrounding the whale did not make things any easier! After sawing the tissue away from the spine for a couple of hours, we finally were able to successfully separate the connected vertebra.

However, the specimen was still too heavy to lift into the boat and there was no chance that we were going to leave the vertebra behind.

Thanks to Mangakahia’s ingenious leverage system and everyone’s strength, we were able to attach the spine to the side of the boat after hours of laborious effort as we drove back to the harbor. As we looked at the vertebrae tied to the boat, we couldn’t believe our eyes. We had actually done it!

As Captain Nan drove, forced to stand next to the worst part of the fibrous rotting tissue, her eyes were burning and watering during the long trip back. However, Nan’s smile was from ear to ear.

Although we did not know what species of whale it was yet, Nan hypothesized it was a juvenile whale based on the color and the cartilaginous material of the vertebra. Now that we had the spine, we would be able find out what species it was and answer many other questions. The science that could now be achieved was going to be remarkable.

As we pulled the boat out of the water, crowds surrounded the whale spine in awe, wonder, and curiosity! As they approached the spine they realized the stench was quite overwhelming, but being human they were still drawn to touch it.

It was amazing to have the Rarotonga community come together on the wharf to learn about the deceased whale, and be able to look at and touch a real live whale vertebra. It was a very special experience that all of us will remember forever.

After the spine is properly cleaned, it will go on display for the entire island to see. We hope that everyone will come to view it!

We would like to properly thank everyone who helped with the retrieval of the vertebrae, we never would have been able to do it without you! Finally, we would like to thank the whale whose spine will inspire people from all over the world to help protect whales and the ocean for the future.