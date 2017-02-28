Fiji election team to visit Cooks

Eligible Fijians living in the Cook Islands will soon be meeting the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) team to register them for Fijis 2018 elections.

Around 280 Fijian contracted workers in the Cook Islands are expected to register.

A few weeks ago the FEO posted a message on Facebook asking for information on how many Fijians were located in various countries.

The post asked Fijians living in the neighbouring Pacific countries to tag other Fijians.

Under the Constitution and the Electoral (Registration of Voters) Act 2012, every Fijian who has attained the age of 18 is eligible to register and vote.

Five registration teams will be registering Fijians from Friday March 17 until Friday April 7.

They will be visiting not only the Cook Islands but at multiple locations including Tonga, Samoa, Niue, Nauru, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Chandra said the FEO had finalised plans to conduct registrations in the listed countries and urged all eligible Fijians to take advantage of the voter services available.

The registration drive will include the registration of first-time eligible Fijian voters, the updating of voter registration details and issuing replacements for lost Electronic Voter Registration (EVR) cards, as well as information sessions.

Would-be voters will have to produce a valid Fijian passport to register.

- Release / Losirene Lacanivalu