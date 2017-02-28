New head for market

The new manager for the Punanaga Nui Market was officially welcomed last week.

Secretary for Agriculture Matairangi Purea introduced William Taripo to market staff and apologised for delays in selecting a manager,

He acknowledged staff for their ability to continue work without a manager for the past couple of months.

Taripo says it was a privilege to be given the post and he is glad the wait was over.

“I finally made it and here I am. I applied for the post and I got the job; now I am ready to deliver.”

He hopes to help improve the standard of the market and will talk to vendors and consumers to find out what needs to be done.

“Money talks though. This is something we will need to look into and I will try my very best to help and support my staff so that we work together.”

Taripo hopes to deliver according to his job description and acknowledges the market staff for the hard work they have already done.

His first initiative will be to get uniforms and identification cards for the staff so that they are recognised by vendors, consumers and especially tourists.

Purea said Taripo brings with him a number of ideas and plans for the market, that will appeal to tourists and locals alike. They will be discussed with Agriculture minister Kiriau Turepu, “in due time”.