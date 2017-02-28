Taio blames debris for reef hit

Discarded ship ropes and fishing nets floating around the waters of the northern islands are said to causing big problems for inter-island shipping services with three domestic ships crippled in just over 12 months.

Three Taio Shipping vessels have been seriously disabled by the floating debris, which owner Tapi Taio says has come off foreign fishing vessels fishing in the north.

He says ropes from fishing vessels have been tangled in three of his ships, the latest being Moana Nui which ended up on Nassau reef and remains stranded there. Maungaroa II and Lady Moana have been similarly affected, the latter having to be towed back from the north last year to Rarotonga for repairs.

Taio blames the government’s haste to license “so many foreign fishing boats, has created a massive problem for domestic shipping in their hurry to collect money from fishing licences”.

About 40 foreign long-lining fishing vessels are licensed in the Cook Islands.

The grounding of Moana Nui last month, while on its second trip north after being delivered from Norway, has been devastating for the local company and shipping services in the country. The 40-metre Moana Nui, the largest in the Taio fleet, was expected to hugely improve domestic shipping with its 350 tonnes capacity, on-board crane and roll-on roll-off capability. Now sitting stranded on Nassau reef after ropes became entangled in its propeller disabling the vessel, Taio despairs that the ship is being further damaged by waves constantly hammering it.

“It can be repaired but, as days go by and being hit by waves, we have no control over that.”

Last week the company was expecting to have a third quote for its insurance company covering the cost of re-floating the ship, transporting it to either Samoa or American Samoa to be placed on a slipway, repaired and returned to Rarotonga.

Taio says an on-board machine needs to be designed that would “eat all the ropes of the 40 licensed boats fishing in our sea” to prevent further damage to his vessels and others that could be servicing the Pa Enua in future.

“It has been a huge problem for our ships travelling to the northern group.”

The challenges facing domestic shipping in the country haven’t gone unnoticed by NZ Foreign Affairs minister Murray McCully.

Asked whether the NZ government would consider providing an inter-island vessel similar to the $12.5 million MV Mataliki gifted to Tokelau, McCully said their priorities are based on those identified by the Cook Islands government and affordability.

“That hasn’t come to the top of the pile yet.”

McCully believes there is potential for the Mataliki to be used on the northern Cook Islands route “if you look sensibly at the commercial operation of the Mataliki.” The Tokelau vessel sails between Samoa and Tokelau ferrying passengers and cargo. Although owned by Tokelau the vessel is run and operated by Kiwi company Transport and Marine Ltd. Tokelau can only be reached by ship.

McCully said the subject of an additional service for the northern islands was one he and prime minister Henry Puna have discussed “from time to time”.

“There is plenty of scope to see some servicing done in the northern Cooks by that vessel (Mataliki) and that is something the Tokelau people need to come to some sensible conclusions about. But yes, we understand the problem and we would like to contribute to a solution.”

PM Puna says the Mataliki option is one that has been explored and “is still being explored.”

He says the Tokelau ship is available for about two weeks each month and that government went as far as working out “a rotation that allows the vessel to be employed usefully in the northern group…” Puna acknowledged the vessel’s first commitment is to Tokelau.

What the government doesn’t want to see happen is money from the northern group going into Samoa’s economy to buy supplies the PM saying “that’s money going out of our country”.

“Our people up north are somewhat uncomfortable about that because in a way they still want to maintain that traditional connection with Rarotonga.”

He believes the loyalty of the northern islands remains with buying supplies from Rarotonga. Introducing a new shipping link for the northern islands would “involve a change of culture, a change of habit.” Apia is 530 kilometres closer to Pukapuka than Rarotonga is to the northern island.