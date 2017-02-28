Reception marks McCully’s final visit

A large number of guests attended a reception for New Zealand Foreign minister Murray McCully at Ngatipa, residence of New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall and his wife Pamela, on Tuesday night.

VIP guests included prime minister Henry Puna, Finance minister Mark Short, Health minister Nandi Glassie and other high-ranking government figures, and a wide cross-section of the Cook Islands community was also represented.

McCully, who is standing down as Foreign minister in May, was on his final official visit to this country and attended high level meetings with government before returning to New Zealand on Thursday.

Discussions between the two governments included New Zealand’s development cooperation program with the Cook Islands including current projects such as Te Mato Vai, Tereora College and sanitation and possible future collaboration in projects including telecommunications.

The three-day trip included visits to Aitutaki and Mangaia.

McCully also met with members of the Opposition and attended meetings with the Cook Islands Tourism Board and key business leaders.

CI News was there and captured some of the action at the glittering social event.