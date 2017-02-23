Young police recruits show they’re fit, fast

HERE’S a heads-up for criminals on Rarotonga – watch out for the latest police recruits … they’re fast.

Actually, very fast and some of them also very fit.

Take Daniel Taokia and Peter Pureau for example.

In hot, humid conditions they completed the two-mile run along the back road in 14.5 minutes and then ran back from the finish line to encourage others in their efforts.

Taokia, 18, said he had been training before putting his hand up to become a police recruit, as had Pureau, also 18 years old.

Sergeant Aporo Kirikava, one of the policemen of overseeing the fitness session, said he would expect finishing times across the recruits would be a couple of minutes quicker after 10 more weeks of the training course.

At that stage the two-miler would need to be completed in under 18 minutes, he said.

The extra time will be good news for serving police officers wanting to improve their fitness.

Both young men were looking forward to being in the police.

Taokia said: “I joined because I want to serve the community.”

Pureau said: “I want to help protect the community and make the country a better place.”

Inspector John Strickland said the 10 new recruits seemed to be doing well, but that there was still a long way to go on the course.