Weather postpones Vaka Pride judging

The judging for the Vaka Pride round two has been postponed to next week due to the recent bad weather on Rarotonga.

The judging which was initially scheduled for this week will now be held on Thursday and Friday next week.

Cook Islands Tourism Corporation director of destination development Metua Vaiimene said this would give the communities within each village more time to prepare for the judging.

“In light of the bad weather associated with Tropical Cyclone Bart, together with our other partners, and upon the request of some village committees, we have decided to postpone the Vaka Pride judging scheduled for this week to next week,” Vaiimene said.

“This will give the village committees and community groups more time to ensure their villages are cleaned up again following this recent spate of bad weather.

“This has been received favourably by all concerned.”

Vaiimene said judging during each period was continuous, adding the judging for round two began in November.

He is calling on people to rally up their village mana tiaki’s to come together as a community to clean up their village and get behind this great initiative to win funding to go towards a community project of their choice.

The Cook Islands Tourism Corporation initiative aimed at encouraging communities to be better stewards of the land have the villages from Rarotonga competing.

The 10 villages (constituencies) include Tupapa, Takuvaine, Avatiu, Nikao, Akaoa, Ruaau, Murienua, Titikaveka, Ngatangiia and Matavera.

Categories

Villages are judged under the following categories:

Akono i te Ao Rangi: Funding towards a Community Project to the value of 1st placing: $2,500 2nd placing: $1,500 3rd placing: $1,000

- Most clean beaches

- Most clean streams and free of animals

- Least amount of mosquito breeding sites

- Best reuse of rubbish and recycle centres

- Renewable Energy or Sustainable living

Tupuranga Tangata: Funding towards a Community Project to the value of

1st placing: $1,250 2nd placing: $750 3rd placing: $500

- Least reported dog nuisance complaints & wandering dogs

- Least reported crime

- Community Initiatives

Peu Maori: Funding towards a Community Project to the value of 1st placing: $1,250 2nd placing: $750 3rd placing: $500

- Best voted flower and/or vegetable gardens

- Best voted bus shelters

- Best voted agricultural production

- Best voted traditional handicrafts e.g: tivaevae

- Best voted historical sights e.g: marae