Life imitates the art that imitates life

Monet’s Water Lilies from 1916. 17021716
A Rarotongan taro patch in 2017 so struck a chord with our photographer that he had to take this image.
He then found a photo of French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s Water Lilies to compare it with.
Monet painted his artwork in the grounds of his home Giverny in 1916 while overlooking a garden pond.
More than 100 years later our photographer created his version of Water Lilies.