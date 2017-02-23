Notice: Undefined variable: captions in /var/www/vhosts/cookislandsnews.com/legacy/plugins/content/jw_sigpro/jw_sigpro/includes/helper.php on line 199

Life imitates the art that imitates life

Thursday February 23, 2017 Written by Published in Local
Monet’s Water Lilies from 1916. 17021716 Monet’s Water Lilies from 1916. 17021716

A Rarotongan taro patch in 2017 so struck a chord with our photographer that he had to take this image.  

He then found a photo of French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s Water Lilies to compare it with. 

Monet painted his artwork in the grounds of his home Giverny in 1916 while overlooking a garden pond. 

More than 100 years later our photographer created his version of Water Lilies.

