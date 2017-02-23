Life imitates the art that imitates life

A Rarotongan taro patch in 2017 so struck a chord with our photographer that he had to take this image.

He then found a photo of French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s Water Lilies to compare it with.

Monet painted his artwork in the grounds of his home Giverny in 1916 while overlooking a garden pond.

More than 100 years later our photographer created his version of Water Lilies.