Muri lagoon is ‘country’s future’

The most important initiative New Zealand can support the Cook Islands with is safeguarding the long-term health of Muri lagoon on Rarotonga.

Muri Lagoon underpins the future of this country’s tourism industry and economy, says NZ Foreign Affairs minister Murray McCully.

“Nothing is more important than ensuring the long term health of the water quality in the lagoon.”

McCully confirmed that the NZ government “strongly supports” a strategy to save Muri lagoon from becoming irreparably damaged. This will soon begin with dredging and scraping the lagoon floor, and eventually installing a sanitation reticulation system in the area. He says this is the focus of his current trip to the Cook Islands.

The Foreign Affairs minister said he’s determined to have crystallised further contributions from the New Zealand government to support the reticulation system by the time he vacates his post on May 1 this year. His successor has not been named yet.

Finance minister Mark Brown says work to clean out and flush the lagoon will begin immediately. Much longer term - and expected to have a multi-million dollar price tag - is the reticulation system that will start in Muri and “work its way around the island.”

Brown expects work on the reticulation system’s design and financing model will take between 18 months and two years. It could take up between four to five years to fully complete. Brown says he wants to get the major project moving as quickly as possible “but at the same time making sure that we have the available finance to cover the cost of this project without putting us too much in a position of high debt.”

According to Brown the government does have funding options such as the Green Climate Fund. What is important to start immediately is the dredging and scraping of the lagoon, he says. Justification for the work to proceed has come from support from the community, stakeholders and interest groups, says Brown.

The same strategy has been advocated by DPM Teariki Heather since 2011. “I’ve been trying to make the (Muri) lagoon a top priority since before 2012.”

His idea of dredging and digging channels for better lagoon flow and flushing met with resistance from the community concerned that it would cause irreparable damage and lacked proper planning. In September 2015 Heather declared Muri lagoon a national disaster, stressing then that the time for talking about solutions was over and government had to act immediately.

Public Health was instructed to notify all Muri beach commercial properties if their sewerage systems were not compliant by April 16 2016, they would be shut down. Through some little known consultations, a survey and arrangements with the 52 commercial properties along Muri foreshore, Public Health extended the compliancy period by a further two years in 2016. Ninety-eight per cent of commercial properties on Muri don’t have to be compliant until 2018 and were given that extra two years “at their request”, confirmed Health minister Nandi Glassie.

And if Finance minister Brown’s comments are any indication of further leeway, those same properties won’t have to upgrade sewerage systems at all because the sanitation reticulation system is expected to be up and running. “If government is going to install a reticulation system it would be redundant for them to put in individual separate systems when there is one in the pipeline.”

Brown talks about it being better for the commercial properties to voluntarily upgrade but if some properties are “worse than others in terms of sanitation” and needed to be closed down, then legislation would have to be passed to enable this.

“We have to address this on a case-by-case basis, talk to these companies and say hey, if you’re one of the companies that’s causing a problem in our lagoon, it’s not going to look good for you, it’s got to be shown that you’re doing something about it.”

“And the best way to get it around is through voluntarily acceptance and doing the work, forcing people to do it and getting into confrontation isn’t a preferred option,” says Brown. Closing a business down for non-compliancy would also be detrimental in the long run.