Tourists, children blamed for cat escapes

Tourists and children have allowed five cats to escape from their cages at Esther Honey Foundation.

Three of the cats had owners, two were wild and all were sick.

“At least twice over the past few days cages were opened and cats have escaped,” said an annoyed Jo Taylor-Kupu, the foundation’s clinic manager.

In a plea through the CI News, Taylor-Kupu asked that the public become more aware of the risk they are putting both themselves and the animals in by opening cat cages without prior consent and supervision.

Of the five cats that have fled, three are owned and the other two were wild. “One was very very sick, one had a bung eye and the other cat was loved very dearly. He was old - but adored - and the owner was understandably upset.”

She said this is the first time in some years that this number of cats had got out and hoped she doesn’t have to confront any more owners with such devastating news.

There is still hope that some or all of these cats will return home, but the clinic has said it’s not looking good.

“One was very sick, so I mean he could turn up dead or alive.”

Clearly praying for the latter option Taylor-Kupu and the Esther Honey Clinic have appealed to the public for help.

They hope people will keep an eye out for any ginger cats that look “owned’’.

“It will be fairly obvious they have been well fed and well looked after.”

Taylor-Kupu hopes the public will reconsider their actions when visiting the clinic, as her conversations with the owner of one of the cats “was not easy”.

“The cat was dearly loved and they were heartbroken.”

Esther Honey has since added a lock to their front gate and further secured the cat cages, something they regret having to do, but hope it may prevent the reoccurrence of such incidents.

Esther Honey was founded in 1994 by Cathy Sue Ragan-Anunsen after befriending an island dog named Honey while on holiday in Rarotonga. The foundation treats 3000 animals annually, including abandoned, injured, wild and owned creatures.