Pasifika Television delivers new shows

CITV chief executive offi cer Jeane Matenga receives the new camera set from PCBL director Tony O’Brien surrounded by CITV staff and the workshop facilitator (on the left). 17022126

Representatives from the Auckland-based Pasifika Television are in the country to deliver the variety of programme content that includes sports, news, current affairs, documentaries, and entertainment to Cook Islands free-to-air television stations.

Pasifika TV is part of the Pacific Co-operation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL) which was established in April, 2015.

It is a New Zealand government initiative that is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Pacific Co-operation Foundation with the overall aim to build stronger relationships in the Pacific region by supporting the media sector.

Pasifika TV aims to support Pacific free-to-air broadcasters through delivering more New Zealand originated content that can be rebroadcasted to their local audiences and encouraging the production of local content via the provision of field equipment and training.

Led by PCBL director Tony O’Brien, the team is also running a three-day workshop with the staff of the Cook Islands Television in Rarotonga.

The workshop is based on camera work, lighting production and the technical aspect of broadcasting.

O’Brien said they also presented CITV with field camera kit and testing equipment to help with their coverage of local content.

“The reason for presenting them with a field camera is to encourage production of local content. We can then collect these local contents and rebroadcast it across the entire Pacific on Pasifika TV,” he said.

O’Brien said they were also making arrangements with Radio New Zealand to save all the Pacific contents on their portal for 300,000 Pacific islanders in New Zealand to have access to.

“We also transmit Radio New Zealand International and deliver that across the Pacific too.”

On top of that, he said, they were also developing a New Zealand exchange programme where they will give chance to 16 young and aspiring television technicians to intern with the broadcast companies in New Zealand.

CITV chief executive officer Jeane Matenga thanked Pasifika TV and the New Zealand government for providing them with the variety of programmes for free.

She said these programmes had helped improve their quality of content.

“We are such a small station and we actually don’t have the bargaining power so getting this assistance from Pasifika TV is really beneficial,” Matenga said. The workshop will end today with the focus on the newly presented test equipment.