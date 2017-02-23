They’re not the stairway to Heaven, but soon they won’t be the stairs from Hell

Repair work on the Courthouse steps in Avarua is finally underway with tiles being laid up the entrance way of the Courthouse.

The original tiles were taken up in May last year following safety fears over the tiles being too slippery in the wet.

The Ministry of Justice building that houses the courthouse was the first public building in Rarotonga to be funded by the Chinese government.

Opening in 2004, the project involved Chinese labour as well as Chinese building materials, which meant few local companies benefited.

Over time the building needed various repairs and improvements, some of which have been addressed by the Cook Islands government and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Designed and built without taking extreme tropical weather conditions into account, the courthouse and its steps began deteriorating. Problems with the courthouse steps were highlighted in March when a local lawyer slipped on water-soaked tiles and fell, breaking his arm, resulting in a two hour surgery at the local hospital.