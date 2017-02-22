PM Puna: Country ‘open for business’

Prime minister Henry Puna pictured with New Zealand Trade minister Todd McClay. The picture was posted in a tweet from McClay, which said, “Great to catch up with Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna at the Taniwha Dragon Economic Summit in Hastings.” 17022103

Prime minister Henry Puna described this country as “open for business,” when he spoke at the Taniwha Dragon Economic Summit in Hastings, New Zealand earlier this week.

Puna said there were several opportunities for growth in the Cook Islands and emphasised its potential for fisheries.

"Sustainability is the key to our approach to fisheries and the underlying principle is that current and future generations must have the ability to benefit from the ocean’s beauty and bounty.

“We have declared our ocean a Marae Moana (marine park) to ensure that," he said.

Looking to talk fishing with New Zealand and Pacific representative was Zhou Jinwang of Shanghai Fisheries, who said the company’s fleet of 80 ships could not meet Chinese demand. He said international joint ventures, efficient processing and widening the consumer palate was the sustainable way forward. Other speakers at the summit meeting, held from February 20 to 21, included Shanghai Pengxin president of investment Terry Lee, who said there was a natural affinity between Maori and Chinese.

"Someone told me they think Maori is easier to learn than English; maybe it is because we are relatives.”

Another presentation was from Miraka, a dairy company Shanghai Pengxin uses to process UHT milk from the former Crafar farms for export to China.

Australian Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Cumpston said Australia and New Zealand were strategic partners for trade with China.

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said the Taniwha Dragon Summit was going from strength to strength, with several deals done and more in the making on the Summit’s second and final day at Clubs Hastings yesterday.

“Deals included more than $50 million for a kiwifruit packing facility in Hawke’s Bay and Shanghai Fisheries were looking to invest $20 million over the next two years.

A Chinese company wished to order $20 million worth of salmon and Northland Iwi Ngati Kahu wished for a joint $3 million venture in a fishing boat with Ngati Kahungunu.