Brief trip home from UNESCO for Drollet

Kirimoke Drollett, second from right, with her family at Rarotonga International Airport last week. 17022012

A local woman has been turning heads, working for one of the leading international non-government organisations for over a decade.

Kirimoke Drollett, an employee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for the past 12 years, visited Rarotonga and Aitutaki last week.

UNESCO is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN).

It aims to contribute to the building of peace, the eradication of poverty, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue.

Newly-appointed to UNESCO’s Education Sector as chief administrative officer at the organisation’s Paris headquarters, Drollett recently extended her contract for another two years.

She was initially recruited under UNESCO’s Young Professional Programme for four and a half years.

“In 2009, I took up a field posting in UNESCO’s Phnom Penh Office in Cambodia for two and a half years as administrative officer. I later returned to headquarters in 2011 to work in the Bureau of Financial management,” Drollet said.

Remaining in Paris for a further four years, she then transferred to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), another UN specialised agency, in the regional office in Bangkok as administrative officer.

“I spent a year in that role before being newly appointed to my current position.”

The mother of two came to Rarotonga with her husband Kane Epati, sons Etua and Kelvin and family friend Julian Acone.

Acone, who graduated with Etua from the International School of Paris with an International Baccalaureate, wanted to join the family on their trip to Rarotonga so that he could experience the island’s “paradise”.

The trip was a way for the family to return to their roots and reconnect with family and friends, Drollet said.

The family left Rarotonga over the weekend.