PR ceremony only for 2013 applicants

Eight people will receive their Cook Islands Permanent Residents (PR) certificates next week at a ceremony to be held at Te Atukura in Parekura.

The eight were awarded PR status in 2013 but were unavailable to attend the July 2013 PR ceremony. Next week they will receive their PR certificates from the Prime Minister, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration.

But until new PR regulations have been developed and adopted, MFAI will not be processing any PR applications, says Principal Immigration Officer Kairangi Samuela.

“The PR process is discretionary, and MFAI are in the process of establishing clearer guidelines including timeframes to provide certainty for potential applicants, as well as all local bodies involved with this matter,” Samuela said in a statement issued yesterday.

“Government has taken on board feedback from various stakeholders as received during consultations on the Immigration Policy throughout 2016 that the criteria for granting PR applications be consistent with and reflect the role of Immigration Policy in contributing to achievement of the Cook Islands National Vision and National Goals,” said Principal Immigration Officer Kairangi Samuela.

“It is intended the regulations will be finalised by April this year.

“MFAI empathises with those who have submitted PR applications previously and we are currently following up with each applicant to advise them of the situation and arrange reimbursement of fees. But it is MFAI’s view that consideration of PR applications is of such significance, it is imperative it is given due consideration including through a robust, transparent and equitable process.”

The statement said that under the provisions of the ERD Act, the recipients upon receiving their PR certificates would take an oath in the presence of Queen’s Representative Tom Marsters, pledging allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as the Head of State of the Cook Islands and to abide by the Constitution and laws of the Cook Islands.

The Entry Residence and Departures (ERD) Act 1971/72 stipulates that Permanent Residents can reside permanently in the Cook Islands and enjoy all the other privileges of indigenous Cook Islanders apart from those rights relating to the ownership of the land.

The Constitution (Article 76A) and the ERD Act sets out the specifications for persons entitled to permanent residence and to whom may be granted PR by the Minister responsible for Immigration.

Key considerations for PR applications include that the individual has made their home in the Cook Islands and have proven to the satisfaction of the Minister of Immigration with the concurrence of Cabinet, to be of good character and to have made a significant positive contribution to or investment in the Cook Islands in terms of skills expertise, community work or financial investment. The 2008 No. 3 amendment to the ERD Act increased the cap of PR holders from 500 to 650.

Those receiving certificates next week are Teau McKenzie, Jessica Carrard, Haikiu Taukave, Christopher Holford, Richard Lucre, Maxine Nubono, Eberi Nubono and Tetuai Nubono.