Cooking contest brightens dull day

The 2017 Te Kai Maori festival got off to a good start yesterday morning despite drizzling rain and strong winds at the Punanga Nui Market.

Seven local chefs took the stand to prepare their signature dishes, with local products only being allowed to be used.

Business Trade and Investment Board (BTIB) trade and marketing manager Piltz Napa said this is the second year the event had been held and he hoped to see it continue.

“The purpose of this festival is to preserve traditional cooking methods using local products but they can use salt and sugarcane and no pepper, garlic or imported ingredients.”

Napa said a variety of dishes was presented, ranging from deserts and entrée to main dishes.

This year there was food to buy and eat from these chefs and they have used traditional products but the dishes are new and could be used in the tourism industry.”

Contestants included Ngaa Pureariki from Aitutaki who prepared his i- Tupa (crab) dish; Maka Tall from Atiu who presented Wild Atiu Boar (Pork) and Jason Teremoana from Mangaia who made an eke (octopus) dish, and Ariri from Mangaia made his Fritter on Salad.

From Rarotonga were Romanu Taylor who presented a Kurupapa and Tuna Dish, Papa Ngarima George Menu who made Smoked Wahoo with Salad and Panatumoko Desert (baked coconut pudding), Kiniika Hagai who served up Steam Banana Desert, while Rauti Scott made a maroro (flying fish) dish.

The judges were presented with the various dishes and assessed them according to criteria provided by BTIB.

The criteria were graded according to the taste of the dish and its presentation.

Judging ran from 10am to 12.30pm and each participant had to explain the dish they had prepared, ingredients used and why they thought it was special.

Judges included Chefs Association Cook Islands and World Association president Sam Timoko, award-winning chef Josie Rattle and Melina Tuiravakai of Climate Change Cook Islands.

The event sponsors were the Office of the Prime Minister, BTIB and cash sponsor Tourism Corporation.

The festival is aimed to promote local products and secondly to find the Cook Islands signature dish that can be equal with Cook Islands culture and tradition.

Meanwhile, a Te Kai Maori cookbook featuring recipes for the dishes presented yesterday will be available through BTIB within a few weeks