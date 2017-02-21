BSP introduces new credit card

From left, BSP Cook Islands mascot Porky the Pig, BSP head of business banking Chris Doran and BSP country manager David Street at the Visa Business credit card launch yesterday. 17022014

Head of business banking Chris Doran said the new product was the first of its kind issued locally in the country.

He said it was part of BSP’s commitment to introduce new and improved products and services to the Cook Islands.

“We basically come up with a product by listening to what our customers are after when it comes to business solutions,” Doran said.

The credit card will provide approved customers access to variable credit limits with the ability to allocate the limit across multiple card holders.

The bank says the card will help to streamline the cash flow requirements of the business as well as improve reconciliation of monthly expenditure.

They can be used at BSP agencies, EFTPoS and ATMs to withdraw cash or pay for goods locally as well as globally where Visa is accepted.

Applications and enquiries regarding the new product can be made at BSP Avarua, Rarotonga or online at www.bsp.co.ck or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.