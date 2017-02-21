Work on TMV stage two starts soon

Work on the second stage of the Te Mato Vai (TMV) project will start soon. It will be co-founded by the Cook Islands and the New Zealand governments.

Finance minister Mark Brown said the contractor would start carrying out the design work for stage two of the project in the “next couple of months”.

The stage two will include refurbishment of water intakes, construction of reservoirs, holding tanks and sediment tanks and installing of the filtration system.

Brown said the traditional leaders have been instrumental in driving the stage two of the $60 million project.

He said the project was significant to sustain the growth of the economy and the tourism industry.

Brown said the demands and expectations of the people were that they invest in this infrastructure as a start to investing in other infrastructures in the country.

“Stage one has been a long journey with it’s high and low points along the way but the strong partnership has been maintained right throughout this project,” he said.

“We would like to thank the People’s Republic of China for the support throughout the project.

We are now moving with great encouragement into stage two. The goal of this unique and innovative partnership is to be able to reliably deliver portable water to all homes and businesses on the island of Rarotonga.”

The TMV project which is a joint venture of the Cook Islands, Chinese and the New Zealand governments was launched in 2014 after it was first announced in 2012.

The stage one of the project concluded late last year.

Prime Minister Henry Puna said the project was the first tripartite arrangement where China and New Zealand have worked together to deliver a major development initiative in the Pacific.

“This fact is a testament to the good bilateral relations that we share amongst our three countries. It is also a demonstration of our motivation to work ‘outside of the square’, to innovate, and a concerted willingness to cooperate,” Puna said.

He said there have been risks to the project that have manifested during the past two years which they managed to overcome.

“This water partnership is about clean and safe water to households and businesses,” Puna said.

“It is about promoting and protecting the wellbeing of residents and visitors. It is about upgrading the water network. It is about the largest infrastructure project that the Cook Islands has implemented. More importantly, it is about working together in partnership for the good of our people.”

Deputy China International Trade representative Zhang Xiangchen said this partnership was the beginning of other such collaborations in the near future.

“I’m fully confident after the completion of the whole project, the local people will benefit from it,” Xiangchen said.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade representative Jonathon Kings said New Zealand was proud to be a part of the project.

“This project will ensure heathier and more resilient population. Clean and treated water will reduce the incident of waterborne illnesses.

It will also improve resilience during water shortages.”