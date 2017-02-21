CI licences make front page in NZ

The front page of New Zealand’s Sunday News was dedicated to changes in bike licence rules and road safety issues in the Cook Islands. 17022019

A front page story in New Zealand’s Sunday News newspaper last weekend has drawn attention to this country’s efforts to improve road safety.

The story included a sharp increase in the amount tourists must pay to get a motorcycle licence.

The story quoted 26-year-old Sean Smith, who lost his sister, Niki in a motorcycle accident 12 years ago. In 2015, his brother Teariki died when he was involved in a motorbike crash while visiting his family on Rarotonga.

Smith said making it more difficult for tourists to hire scooters was a good thing.

"More awareness on this is good as there are a lot of people that drive fast and drive drunk on the island.

"This will hopefully decrease the amount of accidents we have.”

The story said riding around Rarotonga on a scooter had long been a favourite pastime for Kiwi tourists visiting the Cook Islands.

However, the law change meant that as well as having to wear safety helmets, visitors now had to pay $90 for a special motorcycle licence - three times the previous price. Prospective scooter riders who did not hold a motorcycle licence in their home country now had to pay for a theory, practical and a handling and skills test, as well as the cost of issuing a licence which was only valid for 30 days.

The story said the price hike had made a significant impact on Rarotonga businesses which relied on the tourist dollar.

It quoted Brendan Tuareka of BT Rentals as saying the business had formerly generated around $5000 a month in revenue.

That figure had plummeted to just $500 in the four weeks after the rules were introduced.

"I say to the police, ‘look, you are ruining the iconic transport for the tourists in the islands and that is the scooters’," Tuareka said.

The story attracted a flood of comments from readers online.

“GerryB” said: “If you follow the Raro news you will find that the main problem is locals not tourists. No-one on holidays wants to have an accident so you will find most go slow.”

“NZ: 39% Pure” said: “If you don't want to hire a scooter, hire a bike or a car, or catch the bus. It's flat and 35km to circumnavigate Rarotonga.”

“Bennytheboy” said it was pretty easy to understand why the locals wanted tourists “off the roads”.

“Isn’t that exactly what people are calling for in New Zealand? Most tourists have probably have never ridden a motor bike before they arrive in Raro.

A reader calling himself “robbie71”, thought a $90 fee wouldn’t make any difference to road safety on Rarotonga. “A revenue-gatherer for police and an economy-wrecker for the hire people. You can't train anyone for $90. Either they can ride or they can't and they can't learn while staying a few days.

“This will put off tourists as there is nothing to do if you can’t get about.”

“VTK” had another angle on the situation: “Aside from drinking/riding tourists, I think another main issue is the roads are full of potholes bumps ‘n’ humps. Travel expenses are high enough already. I ride scooters in New Zealand on my normal car licence legally, and safely.

“1happy_chap” came up with an outside-the-square suggestion: “Could you place a limiter on the hire-scooters so (they) couldn’t exceed 50km per hour ? I know it won’t resolve speed from others, just a thought. Besides, drive with more care and awareness.”

Another comment came from JayneH, who said she had just returned from Rarotonga: “The worst drivers we saw were the locals. Most were speeding, (they) just pull out whenever and no warning.

Saw a mother with a toddler who simply tied him behind her with a bit of material. Even with the recent law change we still saw hardly anyone wearing helmets.”

But Sharon Burnett commented that it seemed the Cook Islands had brought in laws for tourists of the kind New Zealand should also bring in for its tourists. “We are all complaining about tourist drivers on our roads and they have actually done something in their country and New Zealanders are complaining!

“You can’t have it both ways! It may be “only” 10 accidents a year but it is a smaller country than we are.”