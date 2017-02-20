Franklin breached immigration law

Former New Zealand policeman Mark Franklin was asked to depart the Cook Islands due to a number of breaches of conditions of entry under the Entry, Residence and Departures (ERD) Act 1971-72.

Breaches occurred over an extended period of time.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Immigration’s Principal Immigration Officer, Kairangi Samuela says the request was not politically motivated as implied in a CI News story on February 17. In a statement, Samuela said that under the ERD Act, living and working in the Cook Islands was a right provided to Cook Islanders and permanent residents.

“Any other persons who reside in the Cook Islands are required to have a valid permit approved by authority, Immigration Cook Islands, as per the provisions of the ERD.

Individuals requiring a permit to reside in the Cook Islands who do not have a valid permit are considered illegal residents and provision for removal of such individuals can be delegated to the Principal Immigration Officer by the Immigration minister as per the provisions of the ERD.

A duty of confidentiality as relates to individual immigration cases prevent me from elaborating the reasons Mr Franklin was requested to depart the Cook Islands,” Samuela said.

“But for the record, Mr Franklin has accepted our request to leave the Cook Islands voluntarily and he has left.”

“There are often immigration-related decisions that have to be made by Immigration officials in upholding the ERD, and the decision as related to Mr Franklin was considered very carefully, but was ultimately guided by the provisions of the ERD Act and dealt with in a fair and consistent way with the Act.”

Samuela said the ministry had enforced this aspect of ERD Act on more than one previous occasion, and it would continue to do so to ensure the integrity of the border control system of the Cook Islands was maintained.

“The ongoing effort to strengthen this system has resulted in the development of a new immigration policy to provide clearer direction and guidance on immigration matters; and an electronic border management system to identify instances where such breaches may be occurring.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration views this as a necessary part of any modern immigration service, particularly at a time where the influx of visitors is rapidly increasing, and the security and protection of people becomes an increasingly important priority.

Proper enforcement of the ERD Act is considered important to deter any perception that the Cook Islands may be seen as a soft target for those who would otherwise look to take advantage of this.”

Samuela said Immigration Cook Islands took seriously its dual responsibilities of ensuring the movement of people into, resident in and departing from the Cook Islands was both legitimate and lawful, while at the same time facilitating safely and efficiently the flow of people in a way which supported the country’s development goals.