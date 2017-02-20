Five accidents over weekend

A police report issued on Sunday said two of the accidents were alcohol-related and three were due to driver error and carelessness.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a male motorcyclist attempted to avoid going through a police checkpoint and crashed his bike on a side road in Avarua. He failed an alcohol breath test and was arrested.

On Saturday evening a pickup truck turning into Panama side road was struck from the back by a motor car.

Both male drivers were alcohol-tested and the car driver failed the test. He was arrested.

The driver of a car travelling towards Tupapa from Matavera lost control of his car and veered off the main road, colliding into a mother and daughter who had stopped on the roadside on their motorcycle.

Both mother and daughter suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. The car driver, a visitor to the Cook Islands, was arrested for careless driving causing injury.

All three people arrested will appear in court on Thursday.

A crash in Nikao involving a car and a motor bike was also reported to the police. The female driver of a motorcycle crashed into the rear of a car while the car was avoiding crashing into a turning vehicle ahead of her.

The female driver of the bike received minor injuries as a result. Investigations into the crash are continuing.

In other incidents, a church office in the Puaikura district was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning and high value electronic equipment stolen including TV monitors, speakers and a number of electronic devices. Investigations are continuing.

The police report said excessive noise was again a concern for police and the community over the weekend. Two noise incidents were reported within the Takitumu district, one from the Puaikura district and one from a community hostel in Avarua.

An abatement notice was served on an after-hours party in Takitumu, but the person hosting the party failed to comply with the order.

The police subsequently visited the property again and the sound system was removed and confiscated.