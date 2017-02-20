Schools to benefit from book donations

Air New Zealand travel centre consultant Tevai Napa (left) with Anna Staples, who managed to secure four boxes of novels for Rarotonga children. 17021753

Two needy primary schools on Rarotonga is set to benefit from the work of a good Samaritan who managed to salvage some books among other things during a recent visit to New Zealand.

Anna Staples, who visited Auckland last month, managed to secure four large boxes of children’s novels, art materials and swimming goggles with help of a friend, Karen Teutenberg from St Cuthberts School.

Staples said the school was disposing of the books and other useful materials.

“I jumped at the opportunity to get them up here,” she said.

“A big meitaki maata to Air New Zealand and St Cuthberts School for making it happen.

The children here will benefit with some great reads.”

Air New Zealand Cook Islands manager Marisa Newman said the support from the airline was made possible through Air New Zealand engineering team and the Air New Zealand cargo team in Rarotonga.