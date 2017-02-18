Now here’s something to celebrate

‘How good is this guys?’ Children dance in a spray of water at the opening of Te Mato Vai stage one. 17021

AS THE dignitaries wound open a water valve on Te Mato Vai’s ring main at Avana, a fountain of water began to rise 70 or so metres down the road.

Half a metre, a metre, two metres and then it gushed to a height of five or six metres.

A group of local youngsters yelled in delight and rushed across the road to play in the water. Within seconds they were soaked and squealing with pleasure.

A couple of the lads broke into joyful dancing.

How is it, they were asked?

“Awesome,” came the reply.

“The water is really cold,” said one.

“Really, really cold,” added another.

So it’s showers every night?

“Yes.”

Brushing your teeth?

“Yes.”

That raised a few eyebrows among the nearby adults.

And this short distance away from the official celebration was what the $60 million Te Mato Vai project is all about – providing water to everyone on Rarotonga.

The water is not yet clean enough to drink straight from the tap, but when the second stage is completed in a couple of years it will be perfectly safe to do so.

The first stage, says Finance minister Mark Brown, means reliability of water flow.

“Now all the intakes will be switched on to go into the new ring main pipeline. The old ring main won’t be used as it was riddled with leaks.

“They say up to 70 per cent of our water was leaking out of those old pipes.”

Brown said: “We should have good consistent water pressure from now on.

“The water won’t be treated or cleaned until the intakes are upgraded. That’s when work starts in the next couple of months on stage two.”

In that project the 12 water intakes on Rarotonga will be upgraded over the next two years.

The current intakes are rudimentary, according to Brown.

“They are basically just a basin that is built into the creek. They fill it with gravel and aggregate and the water flows through it – maybe two or three metres of gravel, and there’s a collection pipe at the base of it (which) feeds into main pipeline.

“That’s the level of filtration that you get. Some of the intakes have a secondary filtration, which is sand, so that clears a bit of the muck out.”

Brown said the $30 million second stage will include the construction of sedimentation ponds, catchment ponds, storage tanks and disinfection facilities at each intake.

“It is costly, but it will guarantee good clean water for everyone. Turn on the tap and drink the water.

“We’ll have to get used to chlorinated water,” he said, smiling.

And his smile is partly because he has seen a solution to an issue that has been around since before he got into politics.

“We’ve been going on about it for 20 years. It was always an issue. People moaned about it and moaned about it.

“We knew it was going to cost a lot of money but decided to take the bull by the horns …”

The group of children down Avana way couldn’t have cared about the planning, or the cost – all they knew was that they could now play in a powerful gush of water.

Sharon Maoate, who was looking after a very wet Tearea-Moana Hunter, said: “This is awesome. We’ve been waiting ever since they started talking about it. Meeting after meeting.

‘This is a great thing for the community.”