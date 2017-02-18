Contest to find top Cook Islands dish

Special guests on the night of Te Kai Maori Festival 2015 were the Miss Pacifi c Islands contestants. 17021761

The 2017 Cuisine of the Cook Islands contest will be held at Te Kai Maori Festival at the Punanga Nui Market on Monday, February 20.

Business Trade and investment Board, Trade and Marketing Manager Piltz Napa says so far seven contestants have registered to take part – a similar number to last year.

“It is expected to take around two hours to judge the dishes, which works perfectly within our scheduled time of starting at 10am and ending by 12.30pm.”

“The judges will choose four winners to win prizes ranging from $500 to $2000 and Chefs Association Cook Islands and World Association president, Sam Timoko and award-winning chef Josie Rattle will be there,” he said.

Cook Islands Climate Change representative will also be present.

“We will have a separate booth to locate our sponsors and a dish will be served to sponsors after the photo sessions have finished. They will judge the bonus winner of $500.”

Sponsors include the Office of the Prime Minister, BTIB and the Cook Islands Tourism Corporation.

The constants will set up at 8am and prepare their dishes ready for opening at 10am.

“They can start selling their meals to the general public after their entries have been lodged with the competition,” said Napa.

The food festival is part of Pacific Integration Technical Assistance Programme funded by the European Union and run by the Pacific Islands Trade and Investment (PITI).

It aims to promote local products and find the Cook Islands signature dish that can be matched up with Cook Islands culture and tradition.

Rarotongan contestants include Romanu Taylor who will make a kurupapa and tuna dish. Ngarima George will present smoked wahoo with salad and panatumoko dessert (baked coconut pudding) and Kiniika Hagai a steamed banana dessert, while Rauti Scott will make a maroro (flying fish) dish.

Contestants from the outer island include Ngaa Pureariki who operates Aitutaki’s cultural village and will make the i- tupa (crab) dish.

Maka Tall who runs the Wild Boar Safari Tour, represents Atiu and will make a pork dish featuring Atiuan wild pig.

Representing Mangaia; Jason Teremoana will make an eke (octopus) dish, with ariri fritters on salad.

Te Kai Maori starts at 9.30am at the sponsors’ tent.