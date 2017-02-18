Diverse cultures at ACP meeting

Derek Fox visited Brussels, in Belgium recently as part of a small group of media people from the African, Carribean and Pacific State (ACP) countries asked to help set up a confederation of ACP press/media clubs or organisations. He reports on his experiences at the meeting which involved representativces from a large number of countries.

The chances are that if I walked down the street in Avarua and asked people what they knew about the ACP, I would be met mainly with blank stares.

Mind you, I think I would get a very similar reaction in Lambton Quay in the New Zealand capital of Wellington.

However, the Cook Islands is a member of that not-so-well-known, but pretty significant block of 79 countries made up of African, Carribean and Pacific states (ACP).

The states are so far apart, scattered across a vast expanse of our planet and seemingly with so little in common, that they almost seem like a group of countries left over after more desirable pacts were formed, and lumped together because they were left out of everything else. But there is or was a reason for the formation of the ACP, although that will seriously come under the spotlight in the next year or two.

In the years after World War Two as a devastated Europe struggled to recover with the help of the Americans – who were possibly even bossier then than they are now, began cajoling the European states about their colonies in places like Africa the Carribean and Pacific.

Don’t forget America was once a British colony too, but fought and won a war of independence. The Americans included in the conditions for their help during World War Two and recovering from it, that the colonies should be set free. Some of the countries even started guerilla wars against their war-weary and weakened European colonial masters, taking matters into their own hands putting pressure on to accelerate matters. The cold war added fuel to the flames too.

Almost laughable as it may seem now, New Zealand was one of those colonial “powers” back then, holding sway over Samoa and Tokelau, Niue and the Cook Islands.

Shamefully for previous New Zealand governments, blood was shed in Samoa in December 1929 when the New Zealand administrator decided to crackdown on the Mau movement seeking independence; at a rally and march in Apia, New Zealand military police opened fire on the crowd killing 11 Samoans, including one of their senior chiefs and independence leader Tupua Tamasese Lealofi.

While the shooting was going on the crowd retaliated by clubbing a policeman to death. New Zealand too eventually relinquished most of its control, Samoa becoming fully independent with the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau becoming self-governing in free association with New Zealand.

Around the third world a host of countries began gaining their independence; colonial flags were pulled down and new ones hoisted. But that was the easy part. The colonists who began bailing out, mostly hadn’t prepared the locals for a smooth transition and not surprisingly the changes weren’t smooth either, and after independence government’s often changed hands over the barrel of a gun, particularly in Africa.

It was in those conditions more than 40 years ago that ACP was born. They were heady days. The new states were dirt poor, they’d been drained of their riches – if they had any at all - by their colonial masters; their cheap labour had been exploited to the max too.

But for a time at least the newly formed block was about to have the last laugh. The equally new EEC – the European Economic Community, would finance and help foster political and economic development in the former colonies.

The EEC morphed into the EU – the European Union, which is based in Brussels, and that’s where I found myself just before Christmas. I was there as part of a small group of media people from the ACP countries asked to help set up a confederation of ACP press/media clubs or organisations.

A larger group about 40 of us had met in Kigali in Rwanda in East Africa about two months previously; that number was reduced to an interim board of 10 to bring the confederation into being.

We were a disparate lot, but ended up working well together. We came from hugely different parts of the planet, and diverse backgrounds.

The scale and size of our ACP brethren is sobering. Sitting on one side of me at Kigali was a man from Ethiopia he spoke English, his country has a population of 97-million. On the other side was a representative of the Republic of the Congo a smallish (in African terms), former French colony with about 4.6 million people. It’s not to be confused with its much larger neighbour the former Belgian Congo now called the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a population of over 81 million. French is the official language of both.

Across the table sat the man from Chad in his flowing white robe finished off with a fez on his head. His land-locked sub-Sahara Arab nation was once colonised by the French too, so not surprisingly the official languages are Arabic and French. For the purposes of our meetings he spoke French. Chad has an almost modest population of 14.8-million.

Most of my colleagues at the meeting in Rwanda had no idea where the Cook Islands are, and just as I was staggered by their populations of millions, so too were they to hear we are but a few thousand.

The countries in the north, central and west Africa usually speak French the language of their former French and Belgian masters; southern and east Africans along with the Carribean and Pacific countries, speak English. The island of Madagascar off the southeast African coast, with a population of nearly 23-million, is French-speaking.

So here we were, the 10. Eight blokes and two women: one from St Lucia in the Carribean and the other from Madagascar. One spoke French, the other English. The blokes from Chad, Senegal, the Republic of Congo, Namibia, the Bahamas, Samoa, Rwanda and me -representing the Cook Islands, were almost equally liquistically divided, although our hugely gifted and erudite chair from Rwanda spoke his native languages, as well as French, English and German.

Our meetings were conducted in English and French, often adding to the length of the discussions - but absolutely essential for proper communication. Often we would get hung up on the possible different interpretation of a single word between the two languages, but such is life.

So we were in Brussels to hammer out the framework and constitution for this ACP wide media organisation, it was an interesting exercise. But I had one nagging question, why after over 40 years was this suddenly a priority?

Why were we going through this not-inexpensive exercise of calling the big meeting in Rwanda in Africa, then this smaller one in Brussels to flesh out the proposal, and then look towards another one in Africa to carry out any necessary tweaking to the documents and sign off?

Our gathering in Brussels coincided with a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the ACP; as well as our primary task we were there to ‘observe’ this senior body of one of the worlds major power blocks. Although not all 79 of the nations were represented, the line up was still a very impressive sight.

Most of the people in the room were African; not surpising perhaps given African nations make up the majority of the ACP countries. Unlike any other world forum I have ever observed or seen on television, there were very very few white faces, certainly none in the front row at the conference table. Instead it was a sea of dark faces, some slightly lighter than others. Every one of them, until 50 years ago, came from a country that was colonised by someone else, including New Zealand.

The Cook Islands are entitled to a seat at that table, but was not represented.

Our closest neighbour present was Samoa. Their representative was that country’s ambassador to the European Union based in Brussels, so that made sense economically at least.

Before we joined the council of Ministers we were briefed, given a helicopter view of the state of the ACP; and that’s when my question was answered.

A very confident and competent woman from the Carribean was giving us a “no punches pulled” rundown of things. She seemed to indicate that there was a changce that the ACPs days – as they have been for just over 40 years might be coming to an end.

When the ACP began, there were about half a dozen or so members of the EEC – the European Economic Community, made up of former colonial powers. But the EU (European Union) now numbers 28, if you still include Britain.

And those extra countries who didn’t take part in the good times of running and pillaging colonies, are struggling to understand why they should be continuing to pick up the tab for helping those former colonies out. Especially as now most of those countries now have a thriving middle class and enjoy quite advanced economies.

The present arrangement between the EU and ACP is due to run out in 2020. By 2018 there needs to discussions about what might happen next. Belatedly maybe, the ACP sees value in having a thriving media that could enunciate those matters and the issues that surround them.

The ACP has always seemed like a fairly unlikely group of countries to be together in one block. The lady in Brussels believes if there are going to be winners from any new arrangements post the present EU deal, it’ll be the Africans. Developed nations are recognising the minerals and other assets that some African nations possess and would willingly enter into bilateral arrangements.

She suggested that the C and P sections of ACP might not be so sought after, although of course the Carribean and some Pacific nations too have developed and are developing visitor industries.

I guess she hasn’t heard about the magnesium nodules.

That notwithstanding, the EU has provided substantial assistance to these islands and no doubt other ACP countries too over the years, and their assistance would be missed if it disappeared. From memory, the EU’s most recent major project was financing the solar power plants in the northern group, a generous and very worthwhile contribution.

So while most of us may not have heard of the ACP before, we should at least show passing interest to how the negotiations with the EU play out over the next couple of years.

-Derek Fox