Imanuela Akatemia brings home gold

Imanuela Akatemia students pose for a group photo at the convention. Schools in South Pacifi c countries using the Accelerated Christian Education curriculum joined in the five-day event. 17021752

Imanuela Akatemia students brought home 24 gold awards from the South Pacific Student convention held in the Phillip Island, Australia from December 9-14.

The first place awards were won in volleyball, relay, soccer and football kick, netball shoot, relay platform preaching, spelling, poetry writing and the music competition. In the latter, victory was the sweetest, as it was the first time Akatemia had entered the contest. To bag gold medals for choir and quartet, the singers defeated two powerhouses in music - the Fijian and Australian teams

“Dare to Believe” was the theme of the event and schools from South Pacific countries using the Accelerated Christian Education curriculum joined in the event to compete and share their God-given talents.

Principal Johnathan Nand, the teachers, and faculty staff all expressed pride in the students, especially given the sacrifices and preparations they made to give glory not only to their school and families, but to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Imanuela aims to continue training students from their early years to be competitive both academically and in sports. And the school now also plans to ramp up music training for its students.

The competitions included spelling, essay, poetry, short story writing, Bible quizzes and memorisation, as well as board games such as chess and checkers. The sports category featured 400m run,800m run, relay netball shoot and discus events, while the music category includes vocal and instrumental. Platform competition was part of the event with students presenting dramas, poetry recitals and even preaching.

Cook Islands crafts were also made by student for the Exhibits-Manual and Media Arts events.

Gold medal winners were: Alana Musselle - spelling, short story and poetry-writing, Elisha Tuaputa - checkers, Temarii Jubilee - 400m and 800m run, Tiki Brown, Temarii Jubilee, Charles Tetevano,Dylan Utanga and Arjamin Gempton - 4x100m relay, Dylan Utanga - Football Kick, Tekura Sawtell - 800m run, Jane Chand –soccer kick, Hei-Ura Peyroux-netball shoot, Kimberly Tangirere, Tekura Sawtell, Mahealani Samuel and Eitiare Tangirere - 4x100m relay, Mahealani Samuel - netball shoot, Eitiare Tangirere - soccer kick, Evangeline Maroroa - discus, Tevai Samuel - soccer kick and netball shoot. Tamyra Bullen - media arts- plant (monochromatic), Selai Engu-Linear - Power Point presentation, Elisha Paquis, Tinkabelle Marsters, Tiara Sawtell and Eitiare Tangirere - music-vocal female quartet, Kimberly Tangirere - preaching female, Elisha Paquis - scripture memorization. The female team won the volleyball and all the students were winners in the vocal choir section.