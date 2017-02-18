A policeman’s journey...

New Zealand High Commissioner Peter Marshall is excited about coming to the Cook Islands. 17021715

Enjoying the retired life, Peter Marshall was walking down a New Zealand street one day about 12 months ago when his mobile phone rang.

The former Commissioner of Police answered and a voice down the line gently asked whether he might be remotely interested in a diplomatic posting?

“Being a little bit of a suspicious former police officer, I thought they might have been opening up the back blocks of the Middle East or Africa for me … so I was a bit coy.

“When I asked where … the Cook Islands were mentioned and the rest is history.”

So now Marshall is the latest New Zealand High Commissioner to the Cook Islands and has moved here with his wife Pamela to take up residence at Ngatipa.

“We’ve been on a bit of a journey since then – an induction with Foreign Affairs and various processes to bring me to point where Pamela and I arrived in Cook Islands in January … and it’s great.

“I have a lot of admiration for the knowledge of staff at the High Commission.

“While it is unusual to have a former police officer as a head of mission, Foreign Affairs has changed and has been a little bit flexible. Other Heads of Mission had relatively little time in foreign affairs, but they bring other expertise to the environment.

“They were business people from various professions who haven’t been with the Foreign Office long, but were given various postings. Not to say that the traditional trajectory through university and working through the Foreign Office to head of post is still alive and well, and so it should be.”

Marshall’s journey to being New Zealand’s top man in the Cook Islands has been one of on-the-job training across 42 years of being a policeman.

He joined the “thin blue line” in 1972 as a 19-year-old but couldn’t go to the Police College at Trentham, near Wellington, until September of that year.

“So I went to Auckland University. I had no real intention of doing anything there, other than it would look better on my CV than being unemployed and it seemed to work.”

He retired from the New Zealand police in April 2014 after what he calls “a wonderful career”.

“It gave me opportunities I would never have had. I didn’t know how long I would spend with the police but it was like having a new job every five years as my career unfolded.”

Marshall and Pamela and their two young daughters went to Canberra, Australia, in the late 1980s where he worked as a police liaison officer assigned to the NZHC there. His role was to establish a rapport with federal and state police agencies on issues such as extradition, witness protection, intelligence sharing, deportations and money laundering.

“It was good and was our first exposure to foreign affairs and their priorities and expectations.”

When the Marshalls returned to New Zealand he was posted to Hawke’s Bay and became police commander in the Hastings district.

Three years later he was back to Auckland where he took charge of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meetings in 1999.

“That was a two-year planning operation. There were 21 economies arriving in Auckland and subsequently going to other parts of New Zealand. And 21 leaders, including US president Bill Clinton, presidents and prime ministers from around Asia and the Pacific. Husbands, wives and ministers ... all up 84 internationally-protected people.”

Marshal worked “hand in glove” with diplomats on that and continued on making sure that Y2K issues on the change of the millennium would not have planes falling out of the sky or the world’s computer systems crashing.

Then he spent six months on the America’s Cup on Auckland Harbour.

“Again it was a lot of exposure to foreign affairs and diplomats and the nuances of that part of government.

“Then 9/11 happened in Washington and New York and New Zealand Police opened up liaison posts in London, Washington and Jakarta.

“Pamela and I were fortunate enough to go to set it up in Washington, DC. I worked out of the New Zealand embassy for two years working with federal, state and local officers, to see what the implications were for New Zealand law enforcement. Were there going to be any difficulties - in terms of travel or intelligence sharing, with the setting up of the Department of Homeland Security?

“It was the start of the Iraq War and there was tension around Washington, DC, in particular, and of course there were the Washington snipers. They were executing people from the trunk of a car. It was all around our neighbourhood so that was quite exciting.

“We lived close to Arlington and at the start of the Iraq War - Operation Iraqi Freedom - there were a few graves. By the time we left there were hundreds of graves of young American service people.

“That was poignant.”

In 2004 Marshal was promoted to Assistant Commissioner in Wellington and then unsuccessfully went for the top job.

“I was shortlisted, interviewed, unsuccessful.

“That’s fine … life’s a bit of an adventure so what’s next?”

It came in the form of being seconded to the Royal Solomons Police force.

“Two years ended up being three years and I was asked to stay for a fourth year with the national elections due.”

In 2006 things were tense in the Solomons and six months before the pair arrived in the capital Honiara tens of millions of dollars’ worth of damage was done when Chinatown was burnt down.

“I was the only Caucasian in the Solomons police force among 1200 personnel.

“They were four great years.

“We enabled the democratic process to continue through by-elections, motions of no confidence and general elections to the extent that the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands is now able to have a very distinct withdrawal phase - which occurs shortly.”

Marshall said there were many Cook Islanders involved in RAMSI as police officers and he remembered they performed admirably.

“They were fantastic.”

He then “decided on one last roll of the dice” to apply to be New Zealand’s police commissioner in 2010 and in 2011 was appointed to the role.

“That was a bit of a step up.”

His staff now numbered 12,500 and his annual budget was $1.48 billion.

He said: “But that three-year period was fantastic and an opportunity to interact at ministerial level.”

One of the highlights was going to Afghanistan with the Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae to close the police base in Bamyan province, and the closing of the military post up there.

“We flew to Kabul and into mountains of Afghanistan. It was significant to see the reach of New Zealand police.”

Marshall retired in 2014 and headed back to Auckland. Shortly after retiring he was asked to be part of a delegation to make submissions to UN representatives on New Zealand’s bid for a seat on the Security Council.

“Again it was a bit of exposure to foreign affairs.”

And all that influence has led the couple to these sunny shores.

“Pamela and I will be here for two years, at this stage, and we consider it a wonderful opportunity.

“I know a lot of people around the Cook Islands. We’ve been here on four separate occasions.”

The High Commissioner said he and Pamela have work to do following on from their predecessors.

“I had a thorough briefing from Nick Hurley, Samantha Beckett and Joseph Mayhew. They were very knowledgeable and very impressive.”

How much of a learning curve from running a police operation to being on the diplomatic side?

“It’s made it easier. Exposure to the New Zealand High Commissions in Canberra, Washington and Honiara and being in the Wellington environment I am aware of the Foreign Office and other government departments.

“And with the Rugby World Cup and Pacific Islands Forum we provided advice and assistance to various venues.

“I know these people individuals personally – or a large number of them – so the change is not that significant. And it comes down to management style.

“I’m a great believer in if you have the right people around you give them the space to get on with their job. Be in the background to support them and see that we are heading in the right direction.

“In the New Zealand Police environment we had statisticians, people with PhDs, we had lawyers, IT specialists … I couldn’t have hoped to have been across every single issue but I knew that by having right people in positions - and by them reporting in an honest and timely way - we got the results.

“The same applies in this environment. We have 12 staff here and I have tremendous confidence in their knowledge and experience.”

Marshall said he had to point out that when he was being briefed in Wellington they spoke very highly about the High Commission personnel in Cook Islands.

And Pamela is a very important part of the team.

In the Solomon Islands she was very involved in community work and arranged for supplies to come up on RNZAF planes. “Books, reading materials, spectacles - they were a big issue.

“She strikes that important balance between the local expat community and local people.

“She has been ghosted by 12 Cook Islands policewomen who she met back in 2013. They get on like a house on fire. So she is very interested in their lives and she’ll be a fantastic person in supporting the work of the High Commission.”

At the moment Pamela is out and about on her bicycle “she’ll be the one with the fluorescent jacket and helmet!”

“She’s very keen on snorkelling and one of her ambitions is to get on a local boat and get out to the islands in the northern and southern groups. She has the intentions – as I do – of getting out to every island in the country.”

As the new High Commissioner, Marshall has swatted up on issues affecting the Cook Islands and one of the major ones is the number of people go to NZ for education, or work, do not come back.

“And that, of course, is of concern to the people of the Cook Islands who want their young people here.”

Another key issue is continuing to make progress on water matters, ”in particular the sanitation around Muri lagoon”.

“I know there is a common view between the governments that this will succeed and in a timely way from here on in.

“A lot of work has been done by the Cook Islands government to look at land issues and it’s very important with those two projects as the government – which is leading the project - will confirm.”

Marshall says he hopes the government will bring the people along with the developments and have “an open, timely and transparent approach to those issues so they know where they stand”.

“The government is very obviously aware that 60 per cent of GDP pertains to tourism and while that is flourishing – an 11 per cent increase in past 12 months – which is fantastic, but common sense suggests there is a certain vulnerability in terms of all the eggs in one basket.

“And I’m particularly interested in the proposed submarine cable and an increase in bandwidth because there are a lot of people in business here are excited by the prospect. What would it do for businesses and also help improve the whole of government in terms of efficiencies there.

“I was talking with the health department and cat scans and x-rays and with increased bandwidth they could have those results interpreted anywhere in the world.

“It would mean great opportunities for education and new business operating out of the Cook Islands. They would have immediate and sound connectivity around the world and that has to be a big prospect. It’s huge.”

Looking a few years down the track Marshall says: “When I leave here with Pamela we will pick up and go on our next adventure. It won’t necessarily be about work, or a furtherance of career ...”

Nor is it likely to be going to concerts.

“I was put off concerts by having to go there in a police context and having to put up with the drink and all that nonsense. I’d just rather sit at home and listen to Irish ballads and Leonard Cohen.

“It was very sad when Leonard Cohen passed away. I went to his last international concert.”