Rotaract event aims to attract volunteers

Rotaract Club of Rarotonga is holding an event tomorrow to recruit more volunteers. 17021614

Rarotonga’s Rotary Club is organising a special event tomorrow night in a bid to attract more volunteers to help with their initiatives.

Rotaract which stands for ‘ROTARy in ACTion’ is made up of young people aged between 18 to 35 years, willing to make a difference in the community.

The S’more Volunteers Night which was initially planned for last week Saturday was postponed to this weekend due to bad weather.

The event starts at 6pm and will be held at Rori Beach (opposite Hartal Shop) and will have a bonfire among other interesting activities.

“This year Rotaract is putting more focus on building a stronger volunteer membership base as we have been struggling to retain members for the past few years,” Rotaract president Daniel Fisher said.

“We are reaching out into the community to encourage young people to join us and help make a difference – big or small.

“This Saturday, potential members will get a chance to learn about what we do and how they can become a part of this global youth organisation and enjoy fun games, awesome company and of course yummy s’mores.

“Rotaract thrives on volunteers and the generosity of our supporters so Saturday’s intimate event is very important to us.”

Rotaract has a busy year ahead of them with a number of activities planned for 2017.

This includes World Rotaract Week from March 13 to 19, Easter Scavenger Hunt on April 8, Pink T-Shirt Day on May 26, Rotaract AGM and Retreat from June 3 to 5, Handover Event on June 28, Junior Spring Ball on October 17, Rotaract Ambrose in November and Christmas in the Market on December 13.

“Our next event will be World Rotaract Week, so we aim to do more recruitment and awareness of Rotaract during this week with fun free activities in town and with high school students,” Fisher added.

As a “Rotaractor” you can volunteer locally and around the world, network with service minded people, build career contacts, bring ideas to life, develop leadership skills, make a difference, make new friends and have fun.

The volunteers help community groups, sports group, elderly and anyone who needs a helping hand.

“Most importantly, with our contributions, we make a difference in our communities. Being a Rotaractor, you learn and grow into awesome people,” Fisher said.