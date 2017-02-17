Titikaveka celebrates new fire station

Ambassador Toshihisa Takata opens the fi rst garage door at the new fi re station. 17021609

The new Fire Rescue Station in Temurimotia has been constructed thanks to a funding partnership between the Japanese government as well as the local Cook Islands community and businesses.

Japan gave $93,000, or two-thirds of the project’s costs, with the other third coming from local sources.

At the station’s opening on Tuesday, chief fire officer Alistair Macquarie said 70 to 80 local businesses had contributed to the project and 20 to 30 contractors had helped construct the building.

The station will operate not only a firehouse, but also as an ambulance base and centre of operations during emergencies. A tanker fire truck will also be based there.

It has three garages, office space, staff areas, overnight facilities and storage space.

During a speech to thank everyone involved in the project, Macquarie gave a special welcome to the landowners.

“Half of this project is the land this building is on and the other half is the building itself. Without either we wouldn’t have a station.”

He thanked the generosity of the Japanese people and also that of businesses from Takitumu.

“It shows a very good commitment from our people that we weren’t just putting our hands for money, but we were contributing ourselves as well.

“It was such a big project we couldn’t afford it, but at least we tried to …”

He said the building was owned by the Temurimotia Volunteer Fire Rescue Brigade Charitable Trust, which would be responsible for the continued maintenance and upkeep of the station.

Japanese ambassador Toshihisa Takata said it was with great pleasure he could hand over the station, which had been built under his country’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects, or GGP.

Takata congratulated the volunteer brigade for their efforts and said: “I hope this new facility can contribute to reducing the response time of the Volunteer Fire rescue brigade to emergencies such as fires and natural disasters.”

He said the station was on call 24 hours a day and could also serve as a cyclone shelter.

“Disaster-risk education is also one of Japan’s priority areas in providing assistance to Cook Islands.

“I believe this project significantly contributes to ensuring preparedness for emergency operations and gives more peace to the minds of the people of Temurimotia.”

Takata said he hoped the station “will be an enduring symbol of our continued friendship”.