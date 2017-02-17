Grant helps Pue Fishing Association

Japanese ambassador to the Cook Islands Toshihisa Takata looks on as Pue Fishing Association president Nauma Atiau signs the document for the $112,054 grant from the Japanese government. 17021617

The Japanese Government has handed a grant to the Pue Fishing Association to help improve the food security and fishing skills of Pukapukans in Rarotonga.

The $112,054 grant will help the association buy a fishing vessel as well as fishing gear. It will also pay for installing a freezer, solar system, ice machine and water tank at the association’s headquarters.

The official handover of the grant was made on Wednesday at the Pukapuka Hostel in Maraerenga and was attended by MP for Pukapuka/Nassau Tekii Lazaro and George Maggie, MP for Tupapa/Maraerenga.

The event was attended by Ministry of Marine Resources (MMR) secretary Ben Ponia and Association members.

Japanese ambassador Takata congratulated the association on the successful conclusion of their project proposals through their strong leadership and dedication, along with the efforts of hardworking community members. He hoped the project would progress smoothly toward the scheduled dates of completion and hoped the equipment would create additional symbols of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Cook Islands.

Pue Fishing Association president Nauma Atiau thanked the Japanese government. “With a large number of our members and increase in our community, the Pue Fishing Club executives is short of fishing gear, boats and facilities to cater for the needs of the members,” Atiau said.

“On behalf of the fishing club, our supporters and the families, we would like to thank you for your sponsor, your contribution to benefit our people.”

Atiau also thanked the Cook Islands Fishing Association and MMR for their continuous financial and technical support.

Ponia, who represented the Cook Islands government at the signing ceremony, said MMR would continue its ongoing work programmes with local fishermen. He said they were also in discussions with their MP on establishing a radio base in support of a sea safety campaign for local fishermen.

“It gives us great satisfaction to be here and celebrate this wonderful gift from Japan and to congratulate the Pue Fishing Association for a successful application,” Ponia said.

“We know the Pue community have a proud history of fishing and I can’t think of a more deserving association.

“Japan is famous for championing its small scale fisheries and traditional fishing practises. So therefore, Ambassador, I believe that you have a genuine understanding of the needs of our small nation and its fishing communities.

I believe that you can appreciate what your support means to us.”