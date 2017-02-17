Fund signs off on 16th development

A fund the government of Japan set up to help grassroots projects has just signed off on its 16th such development in the Cook Islands since 2011.

The fund has financed down to earth practical projects like providing water tanks to some of the pa enua, a taro irrigation system in Mangaia and shade houses in Mitiaro.

Project number 16 was signed yesterday between visiting Japanese Ambassador Toshihisa Takata and the chairperson of the Cook Islands Creative Centre, Teresa Manarangi-Trott.

The grant of over $90,000 will be used to build three new ‘respite’ units and upgrade a 4th at the Creative Centre in Tupapa-Maraerenga. They will be used by clients, families and caregivers who require ‘respite’ or need to stay overnight. Additionally young people with disabilities can live in a supported environment before becoming independent.

The fourth unit can also be used by visiting specialists or experienced volunteers as on site accomodation.

The members of the Creative Centre performed a turou for the Ambassador. Mrs Manarangi-Trott welcomed him too and thanked him for the grant.

Ambassador Takata mixed with the members, staff and Creative Centre board members after the signing and admired the craft work made by members.

Once the respite units are completed, people taking care of disabled members of their family who need time out, or maybe need to travel overseas for business or other reasons – will have somewhere safe to leave their loved ones.

It also means that whereas in the past people with disabilities who have been housed at the hospital because they have nowhere else to go, will have the possibilty of moving to one of the new units.

The grassroots fund is used for projects of up to about $100,000.